Entertainment Bollywood 09 Sep 2019 A cinematic ode to R ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

A cinematic ode to Ram Jethmalani

AGENCIES
Published Sep 9, 2019, 12:21 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 2:21 am IST
A while ago, Soha told us that they had found a director for the film.
Ram Jethmalani
 Ram Jethmalani

Ram Jethmalani is no more, and a man like that will certainly be remembered through film. Interestingly, Soha Ali Khan and producer Ronnie Screwvala were working on a biopic on the now late lawyer’s life.

“Few people live life on their own terms and with their own conviction; most of us go through life based on what we want others to think of us. Ram was an exception to this and lived a full life. We should all celebrate his achievements and respect him for what he stood for whether popular or not,” Screwvala says.

 

A while ago, Soha told us that they had found a director for the film. Hansal Mehta was on the shortlist, but it remains unconfirmed. “I am going to be producing the biopic on Ram Jethmalani along with Ronnie Screwvala. We will start filming soon. We have found a director for the film, but I cannot reveal the name now. Jethmalani is almost 95 and he has had a career spanning seven decades. So it will all depend on which decade we are choosing, and the actor will be cast accordingly,” she had said.

Actor Sachin Khedekar essayed the role of Lakshman Khangani, inspired by the character of Ram Jethmalani, in the Akshay Kumar film Rustom, which is based on the Nanavati case.

“It is very unfortunate to hear about Ramji. I did play a character inspired by him in Rustom. It was about the early days of his career. But it showed the kind of ability he had to communicate and put his point across. He had the gift of the gab. I am lucky to have essayed a role inspired by his life,” Khedekar says.

...
Tags: ram jethmalani, soha ali khan, ronnie screwvala


Latest From Entertainment

The song features various art forms of Kerala against scenic landscapes, and music carries the vigour of Onam.

For those who are far away from home

Sujeeth Reddy

Why target me: Sujeeth Reddy

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Wants to be Mr India

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s warning



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Good tunes come in small packages

The speakers work in unison to give you a portable stereo effect wherever you carry them, and even work independently.
 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Why target me: Sujeeth Reddy

Sujeeth Reddy

Sonam Kapoor Wants to be Mr India

Sonam Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan’s warning

Shah Rukh Khan

Imran Khan-Avantika’s marriage is over

Avantika’s mother tried to sort out the couple’s differences, but to no avail. Apparently all efforts of a rapprochement have now been set aside, as the couple heads for a divorce.

B-town’s double standard

Sara’s father and mother are Muslim and Hindu respectively, just like Salman’s. So why single out one for rigorous rebuke and celebrate the other for the same? If this doesn’t smell of patriarchal values, what does?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham