search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Still fear slipping into depression again, says Deepika, reacts to marriage query too

PTI
Published Sep 9, 2018, 9:21 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2018, 9:28 am IST
The actress may have been vocal about her battle with depression, but she says her aim was not to look "brave".
Deepika Padukone was seen in ‘Padmaavat’ earlier this year.
  Deepika Padukone was seen in ‘Padmaavat’ earlier this year.

New Delhi: Actor Deepika Padukone may have been vocal about her battle with depression, but the actor says while opening up, her aim was not to look 'brave.'

The 32-year-old star said when she shared her struggles for the first time, she just wanted to be "honest" with herself and her fans.

 

"For me, coming out with my experience and sharing it with the world really was about being honest. At that point, four years ago, I didn't think about it as being brave. I didn't think that it was meant to be revolutionary" she said.

Deepika said she felt it was important for her to share, "Something that had changed my life. And something that I felt had a lot of stigma when I was experiencing it. There wasn't much awareness...even we weren't familiar with what I was going through.

"There was also this feeling that, 'Maybe we should not talk about it and keep it hush.' So there was a lack of awareness; there was a lot of stigma."

The actor was speaking at a discussion titled ‘Finding Beauty in Imperfection’, organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) here on Saturday.

The ‘Padmaavat’ star said that it was her mother, Ujjala Padukone, who realised that she was suffering from depression.

"In my case, I didn't know what I was feeling or going through and fortunately, it was my mother who was my caregiver and recognised my symptoms in the early stages.

"I was not feeling motivated anymore, I didn't know why I wasn't happy in my life, and she was the one who took me to a counsellor who immediately recognised that I needed medical help," Deepika said.

The actor added sharing her story with the world made her feel that "huge weight is off my shoulders".

"I felt completely transparent. There was no fear of being judged, and today I think it just made me a much happier person. It made me understand how fragile life is. It's made me much more sensitive to people's thoughts, feelings and emotions," she said.

Deepika asserted that everyone has a story to tell, and people should not be quick to judge and label others.

"We very easily judge people and label them. Everyone has a backstory.... it is very easy to pass a judgement about someone and say something about someone. But when you understand what someone has been through, it just makes you a lot more aware of the people around you," she said.

The actor said her experience has made her aware of her physical and mental well-being.

"When I start feeling anxious, I feel a knot in my stomach. I immediately know that I need to take care of myself and control my thoughts. Maybe breathe better and sleep more.

"It has created so much awareness about my physical well-being. Because it was such a bad experience for me that I'm always aware now. Obviously, that fear of slipping into it again is there. I would never want to experience that again. So I'm always aware of my thoughts, feelings and emotions."

At the event, Deepika was quizzed about her wedding plans with rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh, but the actor chose not to reply to the question, calling it "insensitive".

Tags: deepika padukone, ranveer singh, depression


Related Stories

Salman Khan confirms Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, will Deepika be his heroine?
Deepika Padukone to reunite with Vin Diesel for xXx 4, confirms director DJ Caruso
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone wedding date not confirmed
Deepika and Ranveer attacked me, claims fan who ‘caught’ them hand-in-hand in USA
Seal it with a kiss: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer-Deepika’s loved-up moments are adorable


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake mobile chargers can be deadly, here’s how to identify them

Reports have been emerging about smartphones getting blasted during charging, killing their owners. (Photo:Pixabay)
 

Dracula was right: Transfusions of young blood will put end to sickness in old age

Professor Partridge's study found that when older mice were given young blood they did not develop age-related diseases and maintained sharp cognitive function, while younger ones given older blood saw the opposite effect. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

The 23-year-old was ordered to attend a Restorative Justice hearing, during which zookeepers told him that he had traumatised the simians. (Photo: AP)
 

This is what the budget iPhone XS protection will look like

Popular case maker Speck, has already started selling their products at Walmart.
 

Supreme Court scraps 377, sets up cultural battle in conservative India

Several companies including Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Godrej said they welcomed the lifting of Section 377 that criminalised gay sex.
 

Asiad semis defeat changed scenario of whole team: India hockey captain PR Sreejesh

Reflecting on the team’s perennial problems of conceding late goals and crumbling in pressure situations, the custodian said that players needed to step up their game. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

I wanted to look natural: Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan

Kangana Ranaut in action mode

Kangana Ranaut on the sets of Manikarnika

Aamir Khan not a perfectionist

Aamir Khan

Horror-struck

Still from the movie Stree

Sanya Malhotra wants world to wish Ayushmann Khurrana Badhaai Ho, but for what?

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham