66th National Film Awards announced; Here's the list of winners

The winners of 66th National Film Awards. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: The much-awaited 66th National Film Awards has finally announced today. The winners of this year are the most deserving ones.

The list of awards includes Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal have bagged Best Actor Award for their performances in Andhadhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike respectively. On the other side, Keerthy Suresh won Best Actress Award for Telugu film, Mahanati. Adding to it, Surekha Sikri has bagged Best Supporting Actor Award for her incredible performance in Badhaai Ho. Arijit Singh has won Best Singer Award for 'Binte Dil' song from Padmaavat.

Here's the full list of the 66th National Film Awards:

Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention

Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)

Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai

Best Short Fiction Film: Kasab

Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant

Best Investigation Film: Amoli

Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness

Best Educational Film: Sarala Virala

Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji

Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger

Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum

Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India

Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Feluda

Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs

Actors who get special mention for their performance are Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

Best Garo Film: Anna

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Tamil Film: Baram

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Gujarati Film: Reva

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyothi D Tommaar for Ghoomar, Padmaavat

Best Music Director: Padmaavat

Best Special Effect: Awe, KGF

Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhasali for Padmaavat

Best Background Music Award: Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Makeup Artist: Ranjith for Awe

Best Costume Designer: Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao for Mahanati

Best Action: KGF: Chapter 1

Best Lyrics: Nathicharami

Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam

Best Editing: Nathicharami

Best Location Sound: Tendlya

Best Sound Design: Uri

Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam

Best Original Screenplay: Chi La Sow

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Dialogue: Tarikh

Best Cinematography: Olu (Malayalam) to MJ Radhakrishnan

Best Female Playback Singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat

Best Film on Social Issues: Pad Man

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andhadhun, and Vicky Kaushal, Uri

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati

Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri

Best Feature Film: Hellaro (Gujarati)

Best Children's Film: Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge

Best Child Actors: PV Rohith for Ondalla Eradalla (Kannada), Sameep Singh for Harjeeta (Punjabi), Talha Arshad Reshi for Hamid (Urdu), Shrinivas Pokale for Naal(Marathi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani

Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondalla Eradalla

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali), Hellaro (Gujarati)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal