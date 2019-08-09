66th National Film Awards announced; Here's the list of winners

Mumbai: The much-awaited 66th National Film Awards has finally announced today. The winners of this year are the most deserving ones.
The list of awards includes Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal have bagged Best Actor Award for their performances in Andhadhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike respectively. On the other side, Keerthy Suresh won Best Actress Award for Telugu film, Mahanati. Adding to it, Surekha Sikri has bagged Best Supporting Actor Award for her incredible performance in Badhaai Ho. Arijit Singh has won Best Singer Award for 'Binte Dil' song from Padmaavat.
Here's the full list of the 66th National Film Awards:
Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention
Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)
Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai
Best Short Fiction Film: Kasab
Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant
Best Investigation Film: Amoli
Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness
Best Educational Film: Sarala Virala
Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji
Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger
Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum
Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India
Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar
Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Feluda
Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs
Actors who get special mention for their performance are Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri
Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle
Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women
Best Garo Film: Anna
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Tamil Film: Baram
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Gujarati Film: Reva
Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyothi D Tommaar for Ghoomar, Padmaavat
Best Music Director: Padmaavat
Best Special Effect: Awe, KGF
Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhasali for Padmaavat
Best Background Music Award: Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Makeup Artist: Ranjith for Awe
Best Costume Designer: Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao for Mahanati
Best Action: KGF: Chapter 1
Best Lyrics: Nathicharami
Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam
Best Editing: Nathicharami
Best Location Sound: Tendlya
Best Sound Design: Uri
Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam
Best Original Screenplay: Chi La Sow
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Dialogue: Tarikh
Best Cinematography: Olu (Malayalam) to MJ Radhakrishnan
Best Female Playback Singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat
Best Film on Social Issues: Pad Man
Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak
Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andhadhun, and Vicky Kaushal, Uri
Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati
Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri
Best Feature Film: Hellaro (Gujarati)
Best Children's Film: Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge
Best Child Actors: PV Rohith for Ondalla Eradalla (Kannada), Sameep Singh for Harjeeta (Punjabi), Talha Arshad Reshi for Hamid (Urdu), Shrinivas Pokale for Naal(Marathi)
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani
Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondalla Eradalla
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho
Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali), Hellaro (Gujarati)
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal...