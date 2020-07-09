106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Jagdeep, who played 'Soorma Bhopali' in Sholay, passes away at 81
Entertainment, Bollywood

Jagdeep, who played 'Soorma Bhopali' in Sholay, passes away at 81

PTI
Published Jul 9, 2020, 12:32 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2020, 12:32 am IST
The actor, real name Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, was not keeping well.
A 2010 image of actor Jagdeep, who passed away on Wednesday.
 A 2010 image of actor Jagdeep, who passed away on Wednesday.

Mumbai: Veteran Actor-comedian Jagdeep, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in "Sholay", died on Wednesday at his residence. He was 81.

The actor, real name Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, was not keeping well.

 

"He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age related issues," producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told PTI.

Jagdeep appeared in around 400 films but it is his role as Soorma Bhopali in 1975 film "Sholay" that is etched in audiences' minds even today.

He also played memorable roles in "Purana Mandir" and in "Andaz Apna Apna" as Salman Khan's father.

Better known by his stage name Jagdeep, the actor also directed the movie "Soorma Bhopali" with his character as the protagonist.

He is survived by two sons - Javed and Naved.

...
Tags: in memoriam, javed jafri, naved jaffrey, bollywood, jagdeep


