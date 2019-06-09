Cricket World Cup 2019

It’s never okay to bully anyone: Ananya Panday

Published Jun 9, 2019, 12:10 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 3:16 am IST
Pandey on Saturday dismissed the accusations that she lied about getting selected in a prestigious US university.
Student of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday during the promotion of the film revealed about getting admission in University of Southern California. However, a schoolmate of her accused Ananya of lying about her academies and claimed that the actress faked admission into USC.

A woman, who goes by the name of “anieeepeee” on Instagram, then came forward disputing the actor’s statement and said she never applied for any foreign university.

She wrote, “I didn’t want to do this. I didn’t feel like I needed to explain myself to anyone, but the rumours that I faked my admission at USC have been doing the rounds for a while now. They’ve been getting out of hand, and it’s even more unfair and sad that my family and friends have to go through this. As I’ve stated earlier, I was accepted by Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC for a major in Communication in the Spring 2018 semester.”

“But since I was shooting for my first film and the release date later got pushed, I had to request for a deferral (which means postponing my admission) twice — first to Fall 2018 and later to Fall 2019, both of which they gracefully agreed to do. In my case, I could only defer my admission two times so I will not be attending university (for now), since I’ve decided to pursue my career in acting. As for the people who have been trying to pull me down with these accusations, I would like to send you all lots of love, peace and positivity. And would also like to say that even though they’re claiming to be my classmates (nameless and faceless) — I’m sure they aren’t because I’ve grown up with the people I went to school with and they would never do something like that. It’s never okay to bully anyone — creating fake conversations, stories and screenshots is very dangerous and can seriously damage people’s lives. So please be loving, positive and kind. (PS — my father’s real name is Suyash and I blurred out my a
ddress for security reasons)”

