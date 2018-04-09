search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Artistes shouldn't measure knowledge they gain, says Pandit Jasraj

PTI
Published Apr 9, 2018, 10:04 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 10:07 am IST
The 88-year-old maestro, has lent vocals for the upcoming biopic of Guru Nanak Dev titled, 'Nanak Shah Fakir'.
Pandit Jasraj. (Photo: Scroll.in)
 Pandit Jasraj. (Photo: Scroll.in)

Mumbai: Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj says there is no age to gain knowledge as evolution is a must for artistes to remain relevant.

The 88-year-old maestro, who has lent vocals for the upcoming biopic of Guru Nanak Dev titled, "Nanak Shah Fakir", said an artiste's age is reflected in the knowledge he or she possesses, not by the years they live.

 

"It is extremely important in every field to have knowledge and to practise. Your age won't be counted in terms of years but the knowledge you possess. As an artiste, you should never measure how much knowledge you're gaining.

"A wall will be created if you do so. You just keep on practising and then your knowledge will increase and it'll reflect in your singing," Jasraj told PTI in an interview.

Talking about his association with "Nanak Shah Fakir", whose music has been composed by Uttam Singh - known for composing songs for films such as "Dil To Pagal Hai" and "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" - Jasraj says it was Guru Nanak Dev's divine power that made him record songs for the film.

"It was his blessings, he wanted me to sing the song so I sang it. It was his divine power... I don't remember how I recorded it but his blessings were on me," he says.

Having won both Padma Bhushan (1990) and Padma Vibhushan (2000) in his illustrious career as a vocalist, Jasraj has steered clear of Hindi film music, barring a few exceptions, including "Nanak Shah Fakir", and hence words in a song have never really mattered to him as a singer.

When asked about the importance of lyrics, he says he believes in immersing himself into the words before singing.

"Words are absolutely important in my songs because I want to live them, understand them, go into their depths and then sing the song. The process for me is to completely understand the words and then immerse myself in those words, that world," he says.

Produced by Harinder Sikka, "Nanak Shah Fakir", based on the life and teachings of the first Sikh guru, is depicted through the voice of his friend, companion and disciple Bhai Mardana, a Muslim fakir.

Oscar-winner AR Rahman has mentored the background score of the film, originally been composed by Finnish composer Tuomas Kantelinen.

The film is scheduled to release on April 17.

Tags: pandit jasraj




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Harpoon-ed’ spacecraft to clear space debris: Scientists to begin testing

It has already docked with the International Space Station and the tests are expected to begin in the next few weeks. (Photo: Surrey Space Centre)
 

Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts dies after suffering heart attack in race

Michael Goolaerts died in hospital after suffering the cardiac arrest during Sunday's Paris-Roubaix race. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ganguly: Virat Kohli will roam shirtless on street if India win World Cup in England

Almost 16 years after his India team pulled off a remarkable chase to win the NatWest Series at the mecca of cricket, former captain Ganguly foresees another shirt-waving act next year. (Photo: AFP)
 

CWG 2018: Record-breaking Jitu Rai wins gold, Om Prakash Mitharwal bags bronze

In the men's 10m air pistol event at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, Jitu Rai shot a total of 235.1 points, thus, registering a new Games record. (Photo: Twitter / India At Sports)
 

Hubble measures precise distance to ancient globular star cluster for the first time

(Photo: NASA)Star clusters are the key ingredient in stellar models because the stars in each grouping are at the same distance, have the same age, and have the same chemical composition.
 

My heart aches for minorities: Pakistani tells Pope, then takes selfie

Daniel Bashir, a 26-year-old doctor in Karachi said he took the selfie with the leader of the world's Catholics during a youth conference at the Vatican in March. (Photo: Facebook/ Daniel Bashir)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

This is not my best. My best is yet to come: Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao.

Padmaavat joins Rs 300crore club; SLB in no mood to celebrate

Talking about his favourite film, the director says given time and opportunity he would like to remake two of his unsuccessful films.

Dancing with the alien

Many celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez and Shahid Kapoor shared their video dancing to Dame Tu Cosita.

Hrithik Roshan’s Black Tiger

Hrithik Roshan

Aamir Khan having second thoughts on Mahabharat?

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham