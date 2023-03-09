  
09 Mar 2023
Entertainment, Bollywood

Actor Satish Kaushik passes away

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 9, 2023, 7:23 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2023, 10:48 am IST
Mumbai: Leaving behind a trail of tears and grief, veteran Bollywood icon Satish Kaushik passed away on Thursday at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack. The sudden news of his death has sent shockwaves throughout the Indian film industry and left his fans heartbroken. With his passing, the industry has lost a true legend, a multifaceted artist who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Satish's contributions to the film industry were unparalleled. He was not just a gifted actor, but also a talented writer, director, and producer. His remarkable versatility and charisma captivated audiences across generations, and he had a unique ability to infuse humour and warmth into every role he played.

Whether it was his portrayal of the lovable Calendar in 'Mr. India' or the comic turn as Pappu Pager in 'Deewana Mastana' Satish's performances always left an impact on his audience.
Born on April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Satish grew up with a deep love for the arts. He graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi in 1972 and was an alumnus National School of Drama along with the Film and Television Institute of India.

Satish started his career as a stage actor, performing in plays across Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dreams of making it big in Bollywood.
His first film role came in 1983 with 'Masoom' where he played a small but memorable part. He went on to appear in several films in the 80s and 90s, including classics like 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', among others.

But it was his role as the lovable Calendar in the 1987 classic 'Mr. India' that made Satish Kaushik a household name. His portrayal of the bumbling but endearing sidekick to Anil Kapoor's titular character was an instant hit with audiences, and the film went on to become one of the most beloved Hindi films of all time.

Satish's success as an actor opened up doors for him as a writer, director, and producer. He wrote the screenplay for the cult classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' and directed hit films like 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. He also produced several successful films, including 'Tere Naam' and 'Milenge Milenge'.
Beyond his acting prowess, Satish Kaushik was also a man of great humility and compassion. He was known to be a mentor to many young actors and filmmakers in the industry, always ready to lend a helping hand and offer words of wisdom. His generosity and kindness were legendary, and his loss has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew him.

Over the years, Satish received numerous awards and accolades for his contributions to Indian cinema. The late actor won the Filmfare Award in the category of Best Comic Actor in 1997 for his film 'Saajan Chale Sasural' and before that, he won the Filmfare Award in the same category for the 1990 film 'Ram Lakhan'.

On the personal front, he was married to Shashi Kaushik in 1985. His son, Shanu Kaushik died in 1996 when he was just two years old. In 2012, his daughter Vanshika was born through a surrogate mother.

The news of Satish Kaushik's death has left his fans and admirers in a state of shock and disbelief. His sudden departure has created a chasm that will be difficult to fill. As tributes pour in from across the world, it is evident that Satish was much more than just an actor or filmmaker. He was a beloved son, a cherished friend, and a beloved icon who touched the hearts of millions.

His legacy will live on through the movies he made, the characters he played, and the lives he touched. Satish Kaushik will always be remembered as a true gem of the Indian film industry, and his memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of his fans and admirers. The Indian film industry has lost a titan, a true master of his craft, and his absence will be felt for years to come.

