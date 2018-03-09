search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Pyarelal Wadali, one half of Sufi singers Wadali Brothers, dies of cardiac arrest

ANI
Published Mar 9, 2018, 11:53 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2018, 12:08 pm IST
One of the singers of the legendary Sufi set Wadali Brothers, passed away in Amritsar on Friday after a cardiac arrest.
Puran Chand Wadali and Pyarelal Wadali form the Wadali Brothers.
Amritsar: Pyarelal Wadali, one of the singers of legendary Sufi set Wadali Brothers, passed away here on Friday after a cardiac arrest.

He was the younger brother of Ustad Puran Chand Wadali.

 

The Wadali Brothers, adept in various styles of singing including Kaafian, ghazal and bhajan, had their first musical performance outside their village in Harballabh Temple in Jalandhar.

They entered Bollywood in 2003 and are famous for their songs such as 'Aye Rangrez Mere' ('Tanu Weds Manu') and 'Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi ('Mausam').

