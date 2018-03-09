Pyarelal Wadali, one half of Sufi singers Wadali Brothers, dies of cardiac arrest

Amritsar: Pyarelal Wadali, one of the singers of legendary Sufi set Wadali Brothers, passed away here on Friday after a cardiac arrest.

He was the younger brother of Ustad Puran Chand Wadali.

The Wadali Brothers, adept in various styles of singing including Kaafian, ghazal and bhajan, had their first musical performance outside their village in Harballabh Temple in Jalandhar.

They entered Bollywood in 2003 and are famous for their songs such as 'Aye Rangrez Mere' ('Tanu Weds Manu') and 'Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi ('Mausam').