search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

With polls in mind, Rajasthan not to release Padmavat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 9, 2018, 2:43 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2018, 2:43 am IST
The CM also said maintaining law and order in Rajasthan was the highest priority and it will be maintained at all cost.
Notwithstanding, clearance from CBFC for an all-India release on January 25, home minister Gulab Chand Kataria has categorically stated that the film will not be released in the state.
 Notwithstanding, clearance from CBFC for an all-India release on January 25, home minister Gulab Chand Kataria has categorically stated that the film will not be released in the state.

Jaipur: Despite a name change, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmavati, which is now renamed as Padmavat, continues to face opposition from the Rajput community in Rajasthan. Succumbing to pressure from the community — three bypolls are going to take place later this month — Rajasthan government has decided against release of the film in the state.

Notwithstanding, clearance from CBFC for an all-India release on January 25, home minister Gulab Chand Kataria has categorically stated that the film will not be released in the state. He cited the earlier order from Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who, at the peak of protests against the film, had written a letter to union information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani for “necessary” changes to the film. 

 

The CM also said maintaining law and order in Rajasthan was the highest priority and it will be maintained at all cost.

It is believed that the ruling BJP was playing safe because of the bypolls scheduled in the state on two Lok Sabha seats and one state Assembly seat, which have a significant presence of the Rajput community.

Only three days ago, Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi had called upon the community members to gather in Chittorgarh on January 27 and push for a complete ban on the movie.

He said that they will not let the film be released at any cost. “A panel that reviewed the film at a special screening has expressed the view that some of the facts presented in the film can upset the Rajputs and the Muslims, but the censor board chief has ignored that,” he said. 

“We have a very clear stand since day one that we want this film to be banned,” said Karni Sena member Mahipal Singh Makrana.

Tags: sanjay leela bhansali, padmavati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how schools can help tackle childhood obesity

Health campaigner reveals tips children can do at school to tackle the obesity crisis. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Increased risk of death for women after a heart attack: Study

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Paranormal investigator claims he spoke to comedy legend Stan Laurel's ghost

Stan Laurel. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

400-year-old Welsh bible that survived French invasion to go on display

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sushant most overrated actor, Sooraj needs acting classes over gym, says Radhika

Before Radhika Apte's comment, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sooraj Pancholi reportedly had a tiff with each other, before they denied the news.
 

Faf du Plessis' wicket off Jasprit Bumrah, hey Sreesanth, are you watching this?

Jasprit Bumrah’s delivery and Faf du Plessis’ reaction following the wicket during the second innings of the ongoing South Africa versus India Test in Cape Town would perhaps be a reminder how Sreesanth bounced out Jacques Kallis in Durban in 2010. (Photo: AFP / AP / Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor’s mum about wedding

Sonam and Anand are supposedly tying the knot in Jodhpur this April, with only about 300-people in tow. However, the actress says that she doesn’t talk about her private life. (Photo: DC)

Abhishek-Aishwarya will stay with family

The posh property that Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have bought in Mumbai is not likely to be used by them. (Photo: DC)

The game of screens

On Monday, theatre chains across the country were not even informed yet about Padmavat’s release plans. (Photo: DC)

Mending broken fences

Aamir’s advice to the girl is being strictly followed, we are told. Sadly, talent alone does not help. (Photo: DC)

Maternal frenzy

Tennis star Serena Williams  reluctantly withdrew from this year’s Australian Open 2018, saying she wasn’t completely sure she could win it. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham