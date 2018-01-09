With polls in mind, Rajasthan not to release Padmavat

Notwithstanding, clearance from CBFC for an all-India release on January 25, home minister Gulab Chand Kataria has categorically stated that the film will not be released in the state.

Jaipur: Despite a name change, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmavati, which is now renamed as Padmavat, continues to face opposition from the Rajput community in Rajasthan. Succumbing to pressure from the community — three bypolls are going to take place later this month — Rajasthan government has decided against release of the film in the state.

Notwithstanding, clearance from CBFC for an all-India release on January 25, home minister Gulab Chand Kataria has categorically stated that the film will not be released in the state. He cited the earlier order from Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who, at the peak of protests against the film, had written a letter to union information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani for “necessary” changes to the film.

The CM also said maintaining law and order in Rajasthan was the highest priority and it will be maintained at all cost.

It is believed that the ruling BJP was playing safe because of the bypolls scheduled in the state on two Lok Sabha seats and one state Assembly seat, which have a significant presence of the Rajput community.

Only three days ago, Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi had called upon the community members to gather in Chittorgarh on January 27 and push for a complete ban on the movie.

He said that they will not let the film be released at any cost. “A panel that reviewed the film at a special screening has expressed the view that some of the facts presented in the film can upset the Rajputs and the Muslims, but the censor board chief has ignored that,” he said.

“We have a very clear stand since day one that we want this film to be banned,” said Karni Sena member Mahipal Singh Makrana.