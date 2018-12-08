search on deccanchronicle.com
This is how Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana helped him on the sets of 'Zero'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 8, 2018, 10:42 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2018, 11:43 am IST
SRK took a trip down memory lane and shared a glimpse of his own secret advisor!
Suhana Khan with father Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Zero. (Courtesy: Instagram)
Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan took a trip down memory lane and shared a glimpse of his own secret advisor, and it's none other than his darling daughter Suhana! It seems the doting daughter she has been giving SRK some work advice as well. Recently the 'Raees' star revealed how Suhana helped him learn the lyrics of the song 'Mere Naam Tu' from his upcoming movie 'Zero'.

Shah Rukh shared a throwback picture from the sets of Zero on Instagram. The adorable picture features SRK taking lessons from Suhana on how to memorise the lyrics on the sets of the flick.

 

"Of all the things I have done for Mere Naam Tu...this is the sweetest. My daughter teaching me to get the lyrics right on the sets. Hope after she sees the song she approves," read his tweet.

‘Mere Naam Tu’ is a song from Zero and features the actor confessing his love to Anushka Sharma in the most romantic way possible. The upcoming film also stars Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role. The Aanand L. Rai-directorial is slated to release on December 21.

Tags: shah rukh khan, suhana khan, zero film, aanand l rai


