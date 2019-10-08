Entertainment Bollywood 08 Oct 2019 Dussehra 2019: Aksha ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Dussehra 2019: Akshay Kumar to Taapsee Pannu, B-town celebs wish fans

ANI
Published Oct 8, 2019, 11:25 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2019, 11:27 am IST
Several B-town celebrities took to social media to extend wishes to their fans on the occasion.
Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: With the entire nation immersed in the festivities of Dussehra, several B-town celebrities took to social media to extend wishes to their fans on the occasion.

Taapsee Pannu who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh' wished her followers on Dussehra and wrote, "Keep the celebrations on!"

 

She tweeted, "Every end marks an opportunity to begin something new..Culminating the colourful Navratras with the culmination of the evil tonight."

"Love, light and the glorious triumph of goodness and humanity over all forms of evil," wished filmmaker Karan Johar on Twitter.

Akshay Kumar wished his followers a happy Dussehra and expressed hope that the festival season bring a lot of prosperity and joy to all. "#HappyDussehra everyone. Hope this festive season brings lots of prosperity and joy to all of you," the actor tweeted.

Arshad Warsi wished his followers on Dussehra and shared a powerful picture message that reads, "Let's kill the Ravan within. Happy Dussehra."

Anupam Kher also took to social media account to wish his followers on the auspicious occasion of Vijay Dashmi. "Greetings to you all on the auspicious occasion of #VijayDashmi," he tweeted alongside two picture messages.

Writing that the festival which celebrates the triumph of good over evil after 9 days of war, veteran actor Hema Malini wished her followers on the occasion. "Today is Vijaydashami which celebrates the triumph of good over evil after 9 days of war.The goddess Durga is celebrated for her victory over Mahishasur. Another celebration is frm the Ramayan where Lord Ram kills Ravan after a fierce battle-triumph of truth over lies & immorality," she tweeted.

Others who wished on Dussehra are Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Dia Mirza and Esha Gupta.

...
Tags: bollywood, dussehra, happy dussehra, dussehra 2019, akshay kumar, taapsee pannu
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


