search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Hollywood

Academy postpones plans for new popular film Oscar category

PTI
Published Sep 8, 2018, 8:45 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2018, 8:47 am IST
The proposal, announced just a month ago, was met with a backlash from the movie industry and film reviewers.
The Academy Awards.
 The Academy Awards.

 The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided not to go ahead with its proposed new 'popular film' Oscar category at next year's awards ceremony.

The proposal, announced just a month ago, was met with a backlash from the movie industry and film reviewers, who said it would create a two-tier system of 'popular' and 'unpopular' films.

 

"There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognize the need for further discussion with our members. We have made changes to the Oscars over the years, including this year, and we will continue to evolve while also respecting the incredible legacy of the last 90 years," Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement.

Changes to the 91st Oscars include restructuring and shortening the length of the telecast to three hours. To honour all 24 award categories, six to eight categories will be presented live, in the Dolby Theatre, during commercial breaks.

The winning moments will then be edited and aired later in the broadcast. Selected categories will be rotated each year. The Academy will collaborate with the show producer(s) to select these categories.

The 2019 Oscars ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on February 24.

Also the 2020 Oscars are moving to an earlier date on the calendar. Instead of taking place toward the end of February, the 92nd Oscars will be held on February 9, 2020.

Tags: academy awards, oscars committee




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asiad semis defeat changed scenario of whole team: India hockey captain PR Sreejesh

Reflecting on the team’s perennial problems of conceding late goals and crumbling in pressure situations, the custodian said that players needed to step up their game. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kartik Aayan wants to 'make babies' with Katrina Kaif and the reason is unusual

Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in a film.
 

Aishwarya gave Abhishek practical acting advice during 1st film and it’s hilarious

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in ‘Dhai Akshar Prem Ke.’
 

People who fast between meals may live longer and healthier lives: study

It is actually fasting as opposed to frequent snacking that has an impact on metabolism (Photo: AFP)
 

Five quirky gadgets you didn’t know even existed

Looking at the significance of sleep in today’s fast-paced lifestyle, Sumnox sounds like a weird yet handy device.
 

Flipkart aims over 30 per cent phone sales this festive season

Online sales is about 39 per cent in the country, which is the highest so far.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Hollywood

Brad Pitt wants zero reminders of Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Rihanna’s heart goes out to Chris Brown

Rihanna

TIFF 2018: Diversity, with incredible grace

Toronto International Film Festival 2018.

Conspiracy abuzz about Drake-Kim Kardashian

Drake

Salma Hayek’s vow renewal surprise!

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham