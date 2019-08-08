Entertainment Bollywood 08 Aug 2019 No masturbation refe ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

No masturbation reference, CBFC makes 9 changes in Sidharth-Parineeti's Jabariya Jodi

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 8, 2019, 5:42 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 5:44 pm IST
Giving it a U/A certificate, the organisation replaced a few abusive words with milder words.
Jabariya Jodi poster featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
Mumbai: The Central Board of Film Certification aka CBFC has recently made nine changes in the original version of Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi. Giving it a U/A certificate, the organisation replaced a few abusive words with milder words.

Apart from muting these curse words 'ma***' and 'ma**', the word 'ha****' has been replaced by two different words at different places. It's changed to 'baklol' once and “bawli” the second time. The word 'chu******' has also been replaced with 'bewakufi'. The reference to masturbation which was also seen in the trailer of Jabariya Jodi has also been removed.

 

Here's the complete list all the changes recommended by the CBFC:

1. Muted the word “Ma***”

2. Muted word “ma**”

3. Replaced the word “ha****” with “baklol- . Replaced the word “ha***” with “bawli” at another instance.

4. “Baaya Hath” Replaced with “Jajbato” ko araam de rahe hain.

5. Replaced this scene with other shots.

6. Chu******” replaced with “Bewakufi”

7. Name of state replaced with “yahan par” in “nasbandi ke baad bhi londe paida hote hai”

8. Details of copyright holders - Karma Media And Entertainment LLP, Balaji Telefilms Ltd - at the beginning of the film.

9. Anti-smoking static to all the smoking scenes.

Directed by Prashant Singh, the film is based on the practice of kidnapping grooms and forcing them into marriage to avoid dowry in Bihar. The film is set to release on August 9, 2019.

Tags: jabariya jodi, sidharth malhotra, parineeti chopra, bihar, jabariya jodi movie review
