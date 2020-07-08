106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

742,661

22,315

Recovered

457,016

16,866

Deaths

20,653

479

Maharashtra2171211185589250 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Entertainment Bollywood 08 Jul 2020 Mumbai police gets C ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Mumbai police gets CCTV footage of Sushant Singh Rajput's building

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 8, 2020, 10:55 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2020, 10:55 am IST
The officials stated that it is also being probed if there were any visitors to the actor’s place which are yet to be identified
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. (PTI Photo)
  Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: A day after recording the statement of filmmaker Sanjay Bhansali, the Mumbai police has retrieved CCTV camera footage of the building where actor Sushant Singh Rajput resided in Bandra. The police has also written to Twitter in connection with some tweets from the actor's official handle.

The officials stated that it is also being probed if there were any visitors to the actor’s place which are yet to be identified. The police added that there are no CCTVs inside the actor’s flat. The forensic reports pertaining to the cloth are still awaited.

 

“The Bandra Police has recorded the statement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bhansali was planning to cast Sushant in four of his films, but due to unavailability of dates, other actors were signed,” said a senior police officer.

While the police is investigating all important details about this case, they came across some tweets that were put out from the actor's official handle. The Mumbai police is awaiting response from the nodal officer of Twitter about the alleged tweets circulated on social media from the actor's handle, the officer added.

On Monday, the police recorded the statement of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in presence of his legal team. He was grilled from 12.30 pm till 3.30pm. The police have recorded statements of 34 persons in connection with the ongoing investigation in a bid to ascertain the motive behind the extreme step taken by the actor on June 14.

Apart from family members and close friends like actor Rhea Chakraborty and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, the police have twice grilled YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma. The police has also recorded the statement of Sanjana Sanghi, who was Rajput’s co-star in her debut film.

...
Tags: filmmaker sanjay bhansali, mumbai police, cctv footage, sushant singh rajput, rhea chakraborty, mukesh chhabra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri delays goodbye to Saroj

Switching gears to awards and accolades, Shah reveals that she does not support competing with others in the industry

Jayeshbhai Jordaar shooting complete, says Ratna Pathak Shah

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik’s endearing message

Salman, who is enjoying lockdown time in his Panvel farmhouse, will first shoot for his film Radhe, for which he has a schedule lasting less than a week

Salman Khan heads north



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Jayeshbhai Jordaar shooting complete, says Ratna Pathak Shah

Switching gears to awards and accolades, Shah reveals that she does not support competing with others in the industry

Ajay Devgn is the new deshbhakt

One may recall that Ajay had a fabulous start to 2020 with his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior conquering the box office and going on to be a huge hit

Alvida Masterji

Veteran choreographer, Saroj Khan

Madhuri delays goodbye to Saroj

Madhuri Dixit

Salman Khan heads north

Salman, who is enjoying lockdown time in his Panvel farmhouse, will first shoot for his film Radhe, for which he has a schedule lasting less than a week
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham