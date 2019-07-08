Cricket World Cup 2019

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Published Jul 8, 2019, 12:40 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 12:43 pm IST
Kangana bashed a journalist for writing negative reviews about her last release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel.
Mumbai: On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut accused a journalist of bashing her directorial venture, 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at the Wakhra song launch event of the film Judgementall Hai Kya.

Kangana bashed a journalist for writing negative reviews about her last release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Later, Kangana refused to entertain any of his questions after which the two of them had a serious encounter. Kangana asked the journalist, "Have I made a mistake by making a film?" "You are calling me a jingoistic person for making a film on nationalism," she added.

 

Reacting to Kangana's allegations, the journalist denied her claims and said that it's not fair on her part to say like that. However, the actress' sister Rangoli Chandel has recently slammed and abused the journalist on Twitter by sharing screenshots of his tweets.

Rangoli wrote, "Yesh dekho beshram ⁦@JustinJRao⁩ journalist ko, woh jisne tumhe aazadi di hai, usi ki khilli udao, How dare he mock Manikarnika’s name and openly lie that he never wrote anything about it, lekin Kangana ko khilli udane wali hasi kabhi nahin bhoolti....(contd)".

"(Contd)....its a shame that @JustinJRao used to pretend to be her friend but when she spoke against cow slaughter and made nationalist film he did major smear campaign against her," she added.

She further tweeted, "Yeh dekho always trolling her for no reason, she has the right to say no to such cheap People, you don’t like Kangana its fine but don’t expect her to hug you and respond to your sly double faced friendship in public when she knows you are a bhediya bhed ki khaal mein...(contd)".

"(Contd)....she is very honest and transparent and that makes her who she is 🤟", Rangoli added.

She also shared a picture of the journalist posing with Kangana and wrote, "Apni media ki halat dekho, jabse Kangana ne Modi ji ko support kiya hai aur nationalist film banai hai, yeh sab so called liberals uski jaan ke dushman ban gaye hain, yehi @JustinJRao⁩ blush karta hua Kangana ke aage peeche ghumta tha...(contd)''

"(Contd)...aur phir dekho kya dushman ban gaya ... how can they mock a national hero like Manikarnika for their petty mind set. Government should take strict action against them 🙏", she concluded.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's film also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Judgementall Hai Kya is set to release on July 26, 2019.

