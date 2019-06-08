Cricket World Cup 2019

Fighter not the title for Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan starrer?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published Jun 8, 2019, 3:31 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 4:34 am IST
The film is 80 per cent complete and is all set for a Gandhi Jayanti release next year.
 Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff’s action film  with  his idol Hrithik Roshan, which  Siddharth Anand is currently  directing for Yash Raj films, is in  a terrible titular crisis. The film is 80 per cent complete and is all set for a Gandhi Jayanti release next year. But, it still doesn’t have a name.

Some  extra-creative websites have come up with a brainwave  for the title-less film.

 

“Fighter….is it?” Tiger Shroff mulls over that one.

“Interesting,  but sadly not true. Our film is not called  Fighter or anything else at  the  moment,” he says.

But isn’t it about time the film found a name?

“I know, time is ticking away and we can’t go around talking about our film without giving it a name. It would look very odd to keep referring to the film without giving it a name. We are  trying to figure out a name and we  should have one soon,” he affirms.

Tiger is especially proud of this unnamed film. “It brings me face-to-face with my idol  Hrithik sir. I’ve idolised him and tried to follow his footsteps from the time I started preparing for a career in films. And now to  share the screen with him is a dream come true. I get to learn so much from him. Just being around him is a blessing  for me,” gushes the actor.

