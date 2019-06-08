Fighter not the title for Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan starrer?

Tiger Shroff’s action film with his idol Hrithik Roshan, which Siddharth Anand is currently directing for Yash Raj films, is in a terrible titular crisis. The film is 80 per cent complete and is all set for a Gandhi Jayanti release next year. But, it still doesn’t have a name.

Some extra-creative websites have come up with a brainwave for the title-less film.

“Fighter….is it?” Tiger Shroff mulls over that one.

“Interesting, but sadly not true. Our film is not called Fighter or anything else at the moment,” he says.

But isn’t it about time the film found a name?

“I know, time is ticking away and we can’t go around talking about our film without giving it a name. It would look very odd to keep referring to the film without giving it a name. We are trying to figure out a name and we should have one soon,” he affirms.

Tiger is especially proud of this unnamed film. “It brings me face-to-face with my idol Hrithik sir. I’ve idolised him and tried to follow his footsteps from the time I started preparing for a career in films. And now to share the screen with him is a dream come true. I get to learn so much from him. Just being around him is a blessing for me,” gushes the actor.