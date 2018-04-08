Salman Khan reaches Mumbai after getting bail in blackbuck poaching case

Jaipur/Mumbai: After spending two nights in Jodhpur jail, Bollywood star Salman Khan walked out on bail on Saturday in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in which he was held guilty and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

Accepting Salman’s application for suspension of his five-year jail sentence for a month, district and sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of Rs 25,000 each. The court has restrained Salman from leaving the country.

The next hearing in the case will take place on May 7 and Salman will have to be present in court that day.

Ecstatic fans burst firecrackers and sang songs from his films as Mr Khan, 52, stepped out of prison. He reached his Mumbai home by evening where a frenzied crowd greeted him.