search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Salman Khan signals cheering fans to hit bed after reaching Mumbai home

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 8, 2018, 1:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2018, 1:47 pm IST
Salman Khan was imprisoned in Jodhpur for 2 days for being convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
Salman Khan made a cute pose, where he meant that it's time to sleep and so, until next time. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 Salman Khan made a cute pose, where he meant that it's time to sleep and so, until next time. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai: Salman Khan was imprisoned in Jodhpur since 2 days in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

His release was announced post lunch on Friday, which made not only Bollywood but his fans cheer for him. They went to the extent of screaming ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ post the release.

 

These fans waited for their Bhaijaan to come back with banners of ‘We support Salman Khan. We love Salman Khan.’

Salman arrived at night and the buoyant fans kept cheering on his arrival. They burst crackers and chanted ‘Swag Se Karenge Salman Ka Swagat’.

Ahil also joined him and Bhai made an expression of him going to sleep, and reminded the fans that they should help 3 people, so that the chain continues (a message from his film ‘Jai Ho’).

Many Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kabir Khan and others also came to meet Salman post his release.

Tags: salman khan, blackbuck poaching case


Related Stories

Salman Khan returns to hero’s welcome
Salman Khan reaches Mumbai after getting bail in blackbuck poaching case
Blackbuck poaching case: PETA condemns Salman Khan's bail
Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

53-year-old man resuscitated after his heart stopped working for 18 hours

Although the man is on respiratory support, he is able to walk (Photo: AFP)
 

Dwayne Bravo-Kieron Pollard: Divided by IPL teams, united by 400 number jesery

“(Kieron) Pollard is the first player to play 400 T20 games. So he has 400 on his back. And I'm the first bowler to get 400 wickets,” said Dwayne Bravo about why he and Pollard 400 number jerseys. (Photo: BCCI)
 

153GB data for BSNL users at Rs 248: All we know

The state-run firm BSNL, however, has the only 3G network across India while Jio's offer is for 4G service.
 

WhatsApp says it collects 'very little data'

The popular messaging platform, which was acquired by Facebook in 2014, has one billion users globally and is one of the most popular mediums of instant messaging in India.
 

Did Cambridge Analytica get your data?

All 2.2 billion Facebook users will receive a notice on their feeds titled “Protecting Your Information.” It will have a link to information on which Facebook apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Anushka Sharma to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke for making mark as producer

Anushka Sharma was recently seen in a video promoting road safety. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Anushka Sharma to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke for making mark as producer

Anushka Sharma was recently seen in a video promoting road safety. (Photo: Twitter)

Will be happy to see NCP leader Sharad Pawar as Prime Minister: Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar added, 'Our democracy has survived for so many years in India. We should at least give credit to the Congress for that.' (Photo: PTI)

Sanjay Dutt biopic trailer this month

Ranbir Kapoor

Salman Khan gets bail: Bollywood cheers for the superstar

Salman Khan. (File photo)

Manikarnika cuts cost: Shooting at Filmcity now

Kangana Ranaut
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham