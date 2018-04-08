search on deccanchronicle.com
Will be happy to see NCP leader Sharad Pawar as Prime Minister: Nana Patekar

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 8, 2018, 10:24 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2018, 11:11 am IST
The actor also spoke about other issues like the burning problems of farmers and fair remunerative prices for their produce.
Nana Patekar added, 'Our democracy has survived for so many years in India. We should at least give credit to the Congress for that.' (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Bollywood's veteran actor, Nana Patekar, on Saturday said that he would be 'happy' to see Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Sharad Pawar as the Prime Minister of India.

Referring to 1996, Patekar said that when Karnataka chief minister H D Deve Gowda became the prime minister and Pawar missed the opportunity with a narrow margin, "He (Pawar) should've been the prime minister way back. If Deve Gowda became the prime minister, then why could Sharad ji not?"

 

"Don't say the Congress did nothing in so many years in power. That is not correct," said Patekar on the ruling party's allegations against the Congress on its 38th Foundation Day.

He added, "Our democracy has survived for so many years in India. We should at least give credit to the Congress for that."

The actor who has now turned into a social activist also spoke about other issues like the burning problems of farmers and fair remunerative prices for their produce.

He also stated that Bollywood or entertainment personalities did not deserve state honours like the Padma awards.

