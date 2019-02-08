Vicky Kaushal starrer URI enters the 200 crore club keeping the josh high

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal's 'URI: The Surgical Strike' creates a milestone as it enters the 200 crore club with all the glory, the Indian military drama has no plan to stop its victorious journey at the box office.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike hits double century... 💯+💯... Has ample stamina and showcasing [at plexes] to cross ₹ 225 cr... [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.62 cr, Sun 8.88 cr, Mon 2.86 cr, Tue 2.63 cr, Wed 2.40 cr, Thu 2.19 cr. Total: ₹ 200.07 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2019

Vicky Kaushal starrer has shattered a record previously held by the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2. The Aditya Dhar directorial has surpassed day 23 and day 24 box office collections of the Prabhas starrer.

URI: The Surgical Strike has made Rs 2.20 crore on Thursday, taking the India collections to Rs 200 crore at the end of its fourth week.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

