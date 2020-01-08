Entertainment Bollywood 08 Jan 2020 Kangana Ranaut prais ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut praises Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar for 'Chhapaak'

ANI
Published Jan 8, 2020, 11:03 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2020, 11:05 am IST
Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel who herself is an acid-attack survivor took to Twitter to share a video of the actor.
Kangana Ranaut.
 Kangana Ranaut.

New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday applauded director Meghna Gulzar and actor Deepika Padukone for making 'Chhapaak', a film based on acid-attack victims.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel who herself is an acid-attack survivor took to Twitter to share a video of the actor where she is seen extending thanks to Gulzar and Padukone for making a film on the important issue.

 

"I saw the trailer of the film 'Chhapaak' recently, and after watching it I was reminded of the incident of acid attack on my sister Rangoli. Today, I and my family thank Meghna Gulzar and Deepika (Padukone) that they made a film on this issue. This will give courage to those people who gave up on their life after struggling with it," said Ranaut in the video.

"This film has placed a tight slap on the face of those monsters who succeeded in their act but not in their will. With this film, all those faces will glow that have been spoiled and their courage was broken by these monsters and the beauty of their spirit," the 'Panga' actor said.

Congratulating the team of the film, Kangana added, "I wish that with this New Year the sale of acid gets prohibited so that this country becomes free of acid-attacks. In the end many many congratulations to the team 'Chhapaak'."

The movie is based on the real-life acid attack survivor of Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks.

'Chhapaak' is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar and is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios. The movie is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

...
Tags: deepika padukone, chhapaak, kangana ranaut, meghna gulzar, jnu, acid attack survivor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Deepika Padukone as Malti in Chhapaak.

No copyright on true events: 'Chhapaak' director Meghna Gulzar on writer's suit

Ricky Gervais.

Make jokes, not war, says comedian Ricky Gervais

Deepika Padukone.

Audience is ready for a film like 'Chhapaak': Deepika Padukone

Hacked poster.

Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' starring Hina Khan to release on February 7



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone with breakthrough Apple technology coming really soon

Without the inclusion of any ports, the next-generation iPhones will feature lesser moving parts and will have improved water-resistance and in the process make space for a bigger battery.
 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Takht’s mammoth budget

Karan Johar

The new Daddy Cool

Saif Ali Khan

Akshay Kumar tackles depression

Akshay Kumar

Shraddha Kapoor puckers up

Shraddha Kapoor

Navya Naveli Nanda strikes a pose

Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham