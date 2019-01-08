search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan reveals father Rakesh Roshan diagnosed with early stage cancer

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2019, 11:06 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2019, 11:23 am IST
Hrithik took to social media to further reveal that his father is all set to undergo surgery today.
Rakesh Roshan with Hrithik Roshan. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ hrithikroshan)
 Rakesh Roshan with Hrithik Roshan. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ hrithikroshan)

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan took to social media to reveal that his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, was diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago.

Hrithik made the revelation on Instagram, adding his father is set to undergo surgery today.

 

Hrithik shared a picture with his father before their workout and captioned it, "Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn't miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it."

"As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. Love you Dad," the actor added.

Roshan's daughter Sunanina was diagnosed with cervical cancer a few years ago but emerged a survivor.

On the work front, Rakesh Roshan was all set to helm the fourth installment of Krrish franchise, which would see Hrithik returning as the eponymous superhero.

Krrish 4 is slated to release during Christmas in 2020.

...
Tags: rakesh roshan, hrithik roshan




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Respect women: Hardik Pandya blasted for misogynistic comments on Koffee with Karan

The 25-year-old also said he wouldn’t shy away from telling his parents about losing his virginity, telling them: “Aaj mai kar ke aaya." (Photo: Screengrab)
 

How hacking into WhatsApp, iMessage can make you a millionaire

They are looking for people who can send them hacks and exploits done remotely, and are ready to pay u to $1 million. This also includes remote iOS jailbreaks and Windows exploits, reported Motherboard.
 

CES 2019: LG shows off a disappearing TV, and more

The set can still play music when the screen is rolled down completely, or display a clock when it's just partially rolled down. LG says the TV will be available later this year.
 

Trump tightens scrutiny; Chinese tech investors flee Silicon Valley

US President Donald Trump signed new legislation expanding the government’s ability to block foreign investment in US companies, regardless of the investor’s country of origin.
 

Indian scientists protest congress speakers discrediting works of Newton, Einstein

In a lecture at the Indian Science Congress and posted on YouTube, one speaker, Kannan Jegathala Krishnan said Isaac Newton was wrong about gravity, Albert Einstein made a “big blunder” and questioned Stephen Hawking’s achievements.
 

Turkey to investigate Google competition law violation

The investigation will include companies Google Reklamcilik ve Pazarlama, Google International LLC, Google LLC, Google Ireland Limited and Alphabet Inc.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Ex PM Dr Manmohan Singh will not see his own biopic?

Anupam Kher as Ex PM Dr Manmohan Singh

A king has to take chances, says Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

When Ranveer Singh stepped out in disguise!

Ranveer Singh was seen at Gaiety Galaxy wearing a black mask to check audience’s reaction to Simmba.

Why Akshaye Khanna failed to grab a role in Sanju

Akshaye Khanna

Celebrating yet another beautiful love story: Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor posted a pic with the family on instagram and captioned it, “A happy Sunday with the only humans that make me feel all warm and fuzzy inside... Celebrating yet another beautiful love story! (sic).”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham