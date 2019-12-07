Entertainment Bollywood 07 Dec 2019 'Gully Boy' ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

'Gully Boy' wins best feature film award at Asian Academy Creative award

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 7, 2019, 3:23 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2019, 3:24 pm IST
Ecstatic, about the news Zoya Akhtar also has put the story on her social media and expressed gratitude.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. (Courtesy: YouTube)
 Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Mumbai: Gully Boy has turned out to be the cult classic film of the year 2019 and has been winning many accolades throughout the year. Recently, Zoya Akhtar's directorial won the Best Feature Film Award at Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Ecstatic, about the news Zoya Akhtar also has put the story on her social media and expressed gratitude. Not only that, but the social media handle of Excel Entertainment has also retweeted the news.

 

The film has also received a nomination for the 92nd Oscar academy awards. Gully Boy is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi, Gully Boy which went ahead to create an immense buzz amongst the masses. The movie was screened at the Berlin Film Festival and received countless praises for the same, it also bagged the award of 'Best Film' in Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne and will soon be released theatrically, in Japan.

Starring Ranveer Singh as the street rapper, Gully Boy starred Alia Bhatt as his love interest brought to the screen the fresh chemistry of the duo. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby. The film is on the underground rap movement in India and was released on the 14th of February 2019.

...
Tags: asian academy creative award, gully boy, asian academy creative award 2019, ranveer singh, alia bhatt, zoya akhtar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer 'Sui Dhaaga' China release delayed; read why

Adam Sandler.

Adam Sandler recalls his reaction to being fired from Saturday Night Live

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg.

Salman Khan isn't affected by his stardom: Sonakshi Sinha

Telugu actor Uttej. (Photo: ANI)

Hats off to Sajjanar sir: Telugu actor Uttej after Telangana encounter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer 'Sui Dhaaga' China release delayed; read why

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'.

Salman Khan isn't affected by his stardom: Sonakshi Sinha

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg.

Anushka Sharma gets emotional over demise of makeup-artist 'maestro' Subbu

Anushka Sharma with late makeup artist Subbu. (Photo: Instagram)

'Good Newwz' is an important subject to talk about: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar.

Shilpa Shetty’s new investment

Shilpa Shetty
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham