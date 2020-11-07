The Indian Premier League 2020

Entertainment Bollywood 07 Nov 2020 Model Milind Soman b ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Model Milind Soman booked for 'nude run' on Goa beach

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 7, 2020, 3:19 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2020, 3:19 pm IST
Ipc Section 294 and section 67 has been booked
Milind Soman's birthday post
 Milind Soman's birthday post

Goa Police have registered a case against model Milind Soman for allegedly promoting obscenity, after he recently posted a picture of himself running nude on a beach in the state to mark his birthday, a police official said on Saturday.

The case was registered on Friday, a day after Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), a political outfit, lodged a complaint in this connection, he said.

 

Soman had shared his picture on his Instagram profile, which showed him running nude on a beach to mark his 55th birthday.

"Soman has been booked under IPC section 294 (obscene act in public place) and section 67 of the Information and Technology Act after the complaint by Goa Suraksha Manch," Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

In the Instagram post, Soman gave the photo credit to his wife Ankita Konwar.

The GSM in its complaint has alleged that the model had indulged in obscenity at a public place. It also said that the picture projected Goa in a wrong manner.

 

On Thursday, the police had arrested actor-model Poonam Pandey and her husband for allegedly trespassing on government property and shooting an "objectionable" video at a dam in Canacona town in South Goa.

...
Tags: milind soman, milind soman wife, ankita konwar, milind soman nude run, milind soman booked, ipc section 294, ipc section 67
Location: India, Goa, Panaji


Latest From Entertainment

Johny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald. (AFP)

Johnny Depp out of 'Fantastic Beast' franchise after losing 'wife beater' case

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline is in her happy place

Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapoor

Sanya–Aditya’s chemistry

Vaishnav Tej

Mahesh to unveil song from Chiru’s nephew’s film



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Bhuj restarts shoot

Actor Ajay Devgn

Sportsperson of the year

Taapsee Panuu

Shetty, Shetty, Bang, Bang

Rohit Shetty

Bommarillu remake to release finally

Genelia D’souza

Love and kisses and birthday wishes

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham