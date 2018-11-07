Rohit Shetty’s special wish for Ranveer on wedding to Deepika will warm your hearts

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding has become the talk of the town. Their wedding month is already here and exactly a week from now i.e. on November 14-15, they will be called Mr. and Mrs. Singh.

The whole of B-Town gears up for this much-awaited ceremony and that is exactly when Rohit Shetty, who has directed both the superstars in separate films, sent across a special wish for them through his Instagram.

Shetty wrote ‘my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma’ and that was enough to win over all our hearts!

“6th June 2018, Exactly 5 Months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventourous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, I am filled with mixed emotions. Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughters and unending memories. It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft. I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says) My best film so far. When we started the film he was a young talented star for me But today as he performs his last shot for the film I know I've earned a Kid brother for life who is now set to embark upon a new beautiful journey with someone equally as charming and wonderful as him. I am proud to showoff today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma!!! I Wish them all the luck for a blissfully beautiful future together. @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone #simmba,” was his post.

Rohit made Meenamma a memorable character in Chennai Express and with Simmba, it appears that he is all set to do the same with Sangram Bhalerao.