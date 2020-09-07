167th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,202,562

91,723

Recovered

3,247,297

69,624

Deaths

71,687

1,008

Maharashtra90721264440026604 Andhra Pradesh4981253940194417 Tamil Nadu4634804041867839 Karnataka3985512928736393 Uttar Pradesh2662832007383920 Delhi1914491659734567 West Bengal1807881540883562 Bihar147658130300754 Telangana140969107530886 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat104341824983106 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8784264751348 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura151278483144 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
Entertainment Bollywood 07 Sep 2020 You are not Maharash ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

You are not Maharashtra: Kangana hits back at Raut for calling her ‘haramkhor’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 7, 2020, 11:47 am IST
Updated Sep 7, 2020, 11:47 am IST
'You know how many girls are raped every day in the country, how many of them are tortured and killed — sometimes by their own husbands?'
Kangana Ranaut (Pic courtesy: Instagram)
 Kangana Ranaut (Pic courtesy: Instagram)

Mumbai: The ongoing war of words between actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut heated up on Sunday after the actor hit back at the Shiv Sena leader saying he doesn’t represent the entire Maharashtra.

In an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, Raut hit back and asked Ranaut not to return to Mumbai for criticising Mumbai Police. “Sanjay Raut ji, if I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can’t say I am insulting Maharashtra. You aren’t Maharashtra,” Ranaut said in a video message.

 

She further added, “Mr Sanjay Raut, you called me ‘haramkhor ladki’. You know how many girls are raped every day in the country, how many of them are tortured and killed — sometimes by their own husbands. And you know who is responsible for all this? It is this mindset which you very shamelessly displayed in front of the entire country. The daughters of this country will never forgive you.”

Asked if he would apologise for his remark against Ranaut while reacting to her tweet on a news channel, Raut said that “anybody who lives and works here and speaks ill of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Marathi people, I would say (to them to) apologise first, then I will consider apologising”.

 

“If that girl apologises to Mumbai and Maharashtra for calling Mumbai a ‘mini Pakistan’, then I will think about it. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?” he asked.

The actress had recently compared Mumbai to PoK in a tweet, evoking ire of leaders of the ruling Sena. Reacting strongly, Raut had purportedly said, “We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police”.

...
Tags: sanjay raut, kangana ranaut controversies
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Directed by debutant Maqbool Khan, “Khaali Peeli” is set in Mumbai and promises to be a “young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl”. (Photo | Instagram - AnanyaPanday)

Take a ride with Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday in ‘Khaali Peeli’ on Zee Plex Oct 2

Rakul Preet

Holidays can wait for actress Rakul Preet Singh

Bobby Deol

Won’t last in Bigg Boss for more than half an hour, says Bobby Deol

Let’s face it. This is not even the first time Bollywood has been caught in a drug controversy. Representational Image

Bollywood, drugs and debauchery



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

CBI grills Sushant's sister Meetu

Sushant's chef Dipesh Sawant (green) being taken to court by NCB officers for a hearing in connection with death by suicide case of the bollywood actor, in Mumbai. — PTI photo

Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19. (PTI Photo)

Bollywood's daily wage workers battle for survival in coronavirus days

A mural in Mumbai depicting Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in the 1983 movie Coolie. The coronavirus pandemic has brought India's prolific Hindi film industry to a standstill. (AFP Photo)

Amitabh fan says 'I hope you die with covid', actor screams 'Thok Do S**** Ko'

A still from Amitabh movie (Courtesy: Big B Instagram)

Every film is a debut film for me, says Pareeksha director Prakash Jha

In Jha’s films, politics, policemen, gangsters, and corruption play important roles; yet his stories are emotional and are equally appealing to the general audience and to critics
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham