Glamour world is a threat to the environment: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has been quite focussed on the environment, with her championing the Cauvery Calling campaign. She reveals that she has also been mulling over how the glamour industry has been contributing to the problem of climate change.

Highlighting how it has been playing an active role in damaging the environment, she says, “The glamour world has become a very big threat to the environment. Details of international luxury brands setting fire to tons of unsold fabric have come to the fore. Also, because of these synthetic fabrics, every American carries at least 20 to 24 per cent of plastic in their bloodstream,” cautions the actress.

She urges her fans to explore eco-friendly, homegrown fabrics as clothing options and says, “We tend to not respect Indian fabrics, like organic cotton, etc, because it is not glamorous enough. But if we all start using organic fabrics, we can set a trend and create awareness about these fabrics. Actors will follow suit because they like to stay on trend. The media too should propagate the use of organic fabrics, as this can bring about a huge change. Also, social media fashion trends that promote wearing an outfit just once should be totally stopped,” she adds.

The actress, who grew up in the mountains, also talks about how she loves exploring cultures. “When I was playing the role of Rani Lakshmibai, I had to wear a paithani saree, and the film acquainted me with Maharashtrian culture. Now, for the Jayalalithaa biopic, I will be learning more about the culture down South,” shares the actress and reveals how several of the campaign’s volunteers refer to her as ‘akka’ (elder sister) and how people in Tamil Nadu have already started calling her ‘Amma’.