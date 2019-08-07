Entertainment Bollywood 07 Aug 2019 Hrithik Roshan' ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan's grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passes away

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 7, 2019, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 2:01 pm IST
Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93.
Hrithik Roshan with grandfather J Om Prakash. (Photo: Twitter)
The legendary filmmaker is known for directing popular films like Bhagwan Dada, Aap Ke Saath, Aakhir Kyon?, Arpan, Aas Paas, Aasha, Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka, Apnapan, Aakraman and Aap Ki Kasam. Apart from direction, Om Prakash ji has also produced films like Aandhi, Aankhon Aankhon Mein, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Aas Ka Panchhi and many more.

 

A few days ago, Hrithik Roshan shared adorable pictures with his grandpa on Twitter. The 'Super 30' star captioned the moments, "#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer."

May his soul rest in peace!

...
Hrithik Roshan's grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passes away

