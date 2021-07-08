Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Hyderabad: Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar who breathed his last on Wednesday at the age of 98 had his share of bittersweet memories of Hyderabad. He married a Hyderabadi woman Asma Rahman sometime in 1980, though he was already married to Saira Banu. Dilip Kumar said a conspiracy was hatched that forced him to marry Asma Rahman.

Saira Banu was reportedly not aware of Dilip Kumar’s marriage with Asma. She came to know about it in 1982 when a tabloid made this sensational revelation. Though Saira Banu was pained to hear the news, she stood by Dilip Kumar when he had admitted his mistake and sought her time to undo the wrong through proper legal process and restore the sanctity of their marriage. Later Dilip Kumar divorced Asma.

Dilip Kumar had inaugurated the Owaisi Hospital & Research Centre managed by All India Majlis Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen in 1996. At a young age, Dilip Kumar used to visit Hyderabad. He had attended a few functions and wedding ceremonies held in Hyderabad. Dilip Kumar also contributed to the development of the Deccan Medical College.