Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 07 Jul 2019 He was raping me wit ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

He was raping me with his eyes: Esha Gupta accuses man of inappropriate behaviour

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 7, 2019, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2019, 12:39 pm IST
The Bollywood actress called out a Delhi-based restaurateur Rohit Vig for making her feel uncomfortable.
Esha Gupta.
 Esha Gupta.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta who was recently seen in the film 'One Day: Justice Delivered', shared her uncomfortable experience on Twitter. Esha was on a night out celebrating with her friends when she called out on hotelier named Rohit Vig of inappropriate behaviour. The 'Raaz 3' actress took to social media to voice her displeasure over the hotelier's behaviour in public.

Esha tweeted, “If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped.. #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot.”

 

She added in another tweet, “Men like Rohit vig, are the reason women don’t feel safe any where. You around me with your eyes and stares was enough.” 

In her Instagram stories as well, Esha has been talking about her ordeal. She wrote, “About my previous post, this guy was literally raping me with his eyes..thanks to my security for being more patient than me in this situation..does anyone know him? #deardonna.”

Gupta shared all possible information on the perpetrator, adding that he was asked to 'behave' thrice before he was eventually asked to leave the premises by her guards. Esha shared a long video of the alleged harasser, and later identified him with the help of social media.

"He was requested to behave thrice and then leave..then eventually 2 guards had to be around me..even the security cam can confirm this..who is this "future rapist." Naming him, the actress continued, "His name is-rohit..He owns st regis in goa (sic)." "Rohit Vig-owns St Regis Goa," Esha shared.

...
Tags: esha gupta, esha gupta news, esha gupta tweet, esha gupta sexual harassment, rohit vig


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

Will not take trolls lying low: Esha Gupta
#10yearchallenge: Sonam Kapoor to Esha Gupta, Bollywood share 'Then & Now' pics
Some of the best Indian films come from South: Esha Gupta
Ajay in Boney’s next, he, Kajol support plastic ban, Esha Gupta joins Total Dhamaal

Latest From Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana in the still from Article 15.

Glad I went with my gut instinct: Ayushmann Khurrana on 'Article 15' success

Sonakshi Sinha's new look. (Pictures: Instagram/ @aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha shows off her 'Neon Love' in these hot pictures; check out

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. (Courtesy: YouTube/ Jonas Brothers)

Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dancing under the Tuscany sky is winning hearts

Ryan Sethi.

Here's all about Ryan Sethi - who walks the ladder of success at very young age



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Poop-themed souvenirs: Japan’s newest tourist attraction

The museum attracted more than 100,000 visitors in the first month after its opening in March. It will remain open until September. (Photo: AP)
 

Pamplona's famed running-of-the-bulls festival kick starts

Bullfights are protected under the Spanish Constitution as part of the country’s cultural heritage. (Photo: AP)
 

Harry and Meghan baptise Archie in a private service

The names of Archie's godparents were not released by Harry and Meghan and remain a mystery. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man denied to board Shatabdi Express; asks if 'British Raj' is back?

Railways did acknowledge that the staff must be counselled at the station to be sensitive towards passengers. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Watch: Soldiers make human shield to protect Amarnath Yatris from falling stones

The videos shared by ITBP show soldiers braving falling stones under a high altitude waterfall so that the yatris are able to pass through easily. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)
 

5 times Ranveer Singh proved that he is the next 'serial kisser' after Emraan Hashmi

Ranveer Singh's birthday falls on International Kissing Day. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha shows off her 'Neon Love' in these hot pictures; check out

Sonakshi Sinha's new look. (Pictures: Instagram/ @aslisona)

Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dancing under the Tuscany sky is winning hearts

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. (Courtesy: YouTube/ Jonas Brothers)

Is it a girl or a boy in Dostana 2?

Janhvi Kapoor

Aamir Khan’s risky bet

Aamir Khan

Rowdy Rathore 2 on the cards

Akshay Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham