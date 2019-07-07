He was raping me with his eyes: Esha Gupta accuses man of inappropriate behaviour

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta who was recently seen in the film 'One Day: Justice Delivered', shared her uncomfortable experience on Twitter. Esha was on a night out celebrating with her friends when she called out on hotelier named Rohit Vig of inappropriate behaviour. The 'Raaz 3' actress took to social media to voice her displeasure over the hotelier's behaviour in public.

Esha tweeted, “If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped.. #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot.”

If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped.. #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019

She added in another tweet, “Men like Rohit vig, are the reason women don’t feel safe any where. You around me with your eyes and stares was enough.”

Men like Rohit vig, are the reason women don’t feel safe any where. You around me with your eyes and stares was enough — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019

It’s not about being a celeb. What a normal girl has to go through? How can a man be above the law. I was having dinner. He came much later n took the table opp us. Why is it ok for men to think it is okay — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 6, 2019

In her Instagram stories as well, Esha has been talking about her ordeal. She wrote, “About my previous post, this guy was literally raping me with his eyes..thanks to my security for being more patient than me in this situation..does anyone know him? #deardonna.”

Gupta shared all possible information on the perpetrator, adding that he was asked to 'behave' thrice before he was eventually asked to leave the premises by her guards. Esha shared a long video of the alleged harasser, and later identified him with the help of social media.

"He was requested to behave thrice and then leave..then eventually 2 guards had to be around me..even the security cam can confirm this..who is this "future rapist." Naming him, the actress continued, "His name is-rohit..He owns st regis in goa (sic)." "Rohit Vig-owns St Regis Goa," Esha shared.