'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 7, 2019, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2019, 12:19 pm IST
There were reports stating that Kangana started interfering in direction of her upcoming film, 'Mental Hya Kya' starring Rajkummar Rao.
Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)
Mumbai: There were reports stating that Kangana Ranaut started interfering in the direction of her upcoming film, 'Mental Hya Kya' starring Rajkummar Rao. However, the director of the film, Prakash Kovelamudi has rubbished the reports.

On the other hand, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has again grabbed everyone's eyeballs by taking a dig at 'movie mafia' Karan Johar in a series of tweets.

 

Rangoli tweeted, "Everytime nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career they make such articles viral, truth is every director isn’t looking to baby sit a thumb twiddling dumb star kid, some rather have a partner who is watching their back...(contd)"

Rangoli even claimed that Kangana is the only one who has given break to filmmakers like Aanand L Rai and Vikas Bahl. She added, "Kangana has to push her directorial to accommodate brilliant new age makers who are hoping to break through in Bollywood, she is one of those rare actress who has given break to directors like Aanand L Rai, Vikas Bahl."

Apart from  this, Rangoli also stated that Queen actor brought south filmmakers in Bollywood. "Lot of young south makers who want to work in this industry but cant because of movie mafia and they really hope to work with her... such articles only make talented young hard working outsiders to queue outside Kangana’s house ...and cos of that she is the highest paid, busiest actress today she has no time even for her own script... thanks movie mafia for proving that pappu will always be a pappu,” she tweeted.

 

Read further tweets of Rangoli Chandel here:

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently busy shooting for Ashwini Iyer Tiwary's directorial Panga, which also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in key roles.

Tags: rangoli chandel, kangana ranaut, nepotism, movie mafia, karan johar, mental hai kya, rajkummar rao
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


