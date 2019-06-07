Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 07 Jun 2019 Salman Khan's B ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan's Bharat opens to mixed responses

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 7, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated Jun 7, 2019, 2:17 am IST
While Taran Adarsh has awarded the film an outstanding 4.5 stars, trade expert Amod Mehra has given Bharat 0 stars.
Salman Khan
 Salman Khan

While the critical reaction to Bharat is fairly mixed, first-day audiences have come away feeling pretty disappointed.

A manager of a theatre of a leading chain of multiplexes said that the Friday-morning audience seemed “restless”. “They were the young, Eid-celebrating fans of Salman Khan who were looking forward to an exhilarating time with their favorite superstar. However, what they received was an amalgamation of history lessons and circus acrobatics. A majority of the audience, in fact, was fairly agitated by the midpoint,” the manager said.

 

While Taran Adarsh has awarded the film an outstanding 4.5 stars, trade expert Amod Mehra has given Bharat 0 stars. “#Bharat is a must watch. How else can one decide whether #Bharat is as despicable as #Tubelight #Race3 #ThugsOfHindustan #Kalank.. or even worse?” he said in a tweet.

While the early box office numbers seem somewhat encouraging, theatres across India are expecting a substantial slump in the coming days — that’s bad news for Salman Khan, whose last two Eid releases Tubelight and Race 3 bombed at the box office (although Salman seems to think otherwise).

All eyes now seem to be on Prabhudeva’s Dabangg 3, which is scheduled to open in December. It may be noted here that Prabhudeva was the one who revived Salman’s career in 2008 (after a spate of failures) with his film Wanted. Prabhudeva, however, begs to differ. “That’s too much credit to one film. Salman Khan is a superstar of epic proportions. He is certainly far beyond hits and flops,” he said.

 Taran adds, “It’s Salmania all over. Bharat is an emotional journey and I am sure, the family audiences as well as Salman fans will take it to major success. The Day 1 numbers are his highest.”

...
Tags: salman khan, bharat movie, box office


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Richa Chadha and Kangana Ranaut

Kangana-Richa bond despite Rangoli Chandel’s jibes

The makers of Taapsee Pannu’s Game Over have described the film as a genre-bending thriller.

Game Over: A genre-bending thriller

Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally may have had hits to his credit in the past, but the outstanding success of his recent release Maharshi, starring Mahesh Babu, has earned him a fair amount of respect.

Vamshi Paidipally sitting pretty

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, Manmadhudu 2 features Nagarjuna as the male lead and Rakul Preet as the female lead. Samantha and Keerthy Suresh will be seen making cameo appearances in the film.

Keerthy Suresh joins Manmadhudu 2



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC wants Army insignia removed from Dhoni's gloves

The regimental dagger insignia of the para forces was embossed on Dhoni's green wicket-keeping gloves. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Sunny Leone uses F-word at Salman Khan's Bharat screening; find out why

Sunny Leone.
 

Dubai-based Indian man installs hand pumps in poor Pak district: report

Joginder Singh Salaria set up nearly 62 water pumps in Tharparkar district with the help of local social workers after knowing the plight of the area through social media. (Photo: Facebook/ Salaria)
 

Meet Ameesha Chauhan, an Indian woman who survived deadly Mt Everest 'traffic jam'

Ameesha did her basic mountaineering course from NIM Uttarkashi Institute. She also completed her advance mountaineering, search and rescue and more courses. (Photo: Facebook | Ameesha Chauhan)
 

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 feature revealed in iOS 13

With Apple iOS 13, there is a feature called ‘Optimized Battery Charging” and this great feature has been designed to extend the total battery life of your iPhone and iPad.
 

Woman who accussed Neymar of rape gives detailed TV interview

Trindade, who says she works as a model, acknowledged that she initially liked Neymar -- full name Neymar da Silva Santos Junior -- and wanted to have sex with him. The football megastar paid for a plane ticket to bring her from Brazil and put her up in a Paris hotel. (Photo:AFP/instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi gets bigger

Akshay Kumar

Watch: Sunny Leone uses F-word at Salman Khan's Bharat screening; find out why

Sunny Leone.

Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey's Chhapaak wrap up pics will melt your heart; see

Chhapaak wrap pictures. (Photo: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt looks into digital content?

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood plays safe with comedies?

Director Farah Khan is in agreement with Luv, and feels that Indians don’t get sarcasm.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham