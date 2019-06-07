Cricket World Cup 2019

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi gets bigger

Published Jun 7, 2019, 12:52 am IST
Updated Jun 7, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Simmba and Singham director Rohit Shetty has cast Sikandar Kher onto his latest project Sooryavanshi.
Sikander Kher has now been added to the cast of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The actor, who was recently seen in films like Milan Talkies and Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), has taken on yet another film in which he plays an antagonist.

Kher will be seen in the film alongside ‘Bad Man’ Gulshan Grover and Abhimanyu Singh. Director Rohit Shetty cast Abhimanyu after seeing his performance in Tamil film Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

 

“Sikander Kher has a plum role in the film, which will now have three villains in it. Akshay plays an ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi in the film, which has Katrina Kaif as the female lead. Gulshan is already playing the lead villain in the film,” says a source.

A portion of the film is said to be inspired by the life of cop and former Maharashtra ATS chief KP Raghuvanshi, which might also suggest why the name Sooryavanshi was chosen.

The film has had a schedule in Mumbai followed by one in Bangkok, where Akshay’s introductory scene in the film was canned.

