Salman Khan gets bail: Bollywood cheers for the superstar

Mumbai: After spending two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail, actor Salman Khan was granted bail by Jodhpur Court in 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Salman Khan is likely to be out of Jodhpur Central Jail by 7.30 pm. The fans and industry well-wishers are extremely happy with the news while expressing their thoughts on social media:

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh said:

And he finally gets Bail. @BeingSalmanKhan more strength to you bhai. Believe in the power of justice and the God above. 🙏🏻🤗💪🏻💪🏻#WeSupportSalmanKhan — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 7, 2018

Salman Khan's co-star Sonakshi Sinha wrote:

Director of Salman Khan's upcoming 'Race 3', Remo D'Souza said:

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai wrote:

Thanx God 🙏🏽 देर हैं अंधेर नहीं।

Good deeds will always pay @BeingSalmanKhan a full justice finally. He has already been punished mentally for 20 years for his big mistakes n still waiting for justice. God bless u salman @beinghuman🙏🏽 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 7, 2018

Actor Rahul Dev said:

I respect the law but must confess the verdict saddens me. My heart goes out to @BeingSalmanKhan & his family members. 5 yrs is too harsh! I hope they review the decision, in lieu of his great humanitarian work & grant him bail tom 🙏#WeSupportSalmanKhan #BlackbuckPoachingCase — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) April 5, 2018

So happy for @BeingSalmanKhan finally, much deserved relief for him and his family. Can’t keep a good man down for long. Hope justice prevails in the case as i have full faith in the judicial system. 🙏🏼 #WeLoveYouSalmanKhan — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) April 7, 2018

I’m so happy that my brother @BeingSalmanKhan was finally granted bail! Today I will dedicate 2 songs to my big brother at @IPL 🙌🙌🕺🏻🕺🏻..., pic.twitter.com/H7S1auzLVz — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) April 7, 2018

Salman will have to furnish two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each as a personal bail bond.

Salman's co-stars and Bollywood actors - Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari - were acquitted by the court for the lack of evidence.

The actor's lawyer had approached the court with his bail application of 51-pages on Friday, but the hearing was deferred off till today after the judge asked for the entire case records.