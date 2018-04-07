search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  The two franchises boast one of the strongest squads and would ensure to start their campaign with a bang. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, MI vs CSK: Paltans lose Ewin Lewis and Rohit Sharma early on
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan gets bail: Bollywood cheers for the superstar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 7, 2018, 3:44 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 7:21 pm IST
After spending two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail, actor Salman Khan gets bail in 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
Salman Khan. (File photo)
 Salman Khan. (File photo)

Mumbai: After spending two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail, actor Salman Khan was granted bail by Jodhpur Court in 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Salman Khan is likely to be out of Jodhpur Central Jail by 7.30 pm. The fans and industry well-wishers are extremely happy with the news while expressing their thoughts on social media:

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh said:

 

Salman Khan's co-star Sonakshi Sinha wrote:

Director of Salman Khan's upcoming 'Race 3', Remo D'Souza said:

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai wrote:

Actor Rahul Dev said:

Salman will have to furnish two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each as a personal bail bond.

Salman's co-stars and Bollywood actors - Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari - were acquitted by the court for the lack of evidence.

The actor's lawyer had approached the court with his bail application of 51-pages on Friday, but the hearing was deferred off till today after the judge asked for the entire case records.

Tags: salman khan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan obliges fan with autograph even inside prison
Getting convicted in blackbuck poaching case does not affect Salman Khan’s workout
Salman Khan bail plea: Hearing over, judge to pronounce order after lunch
Law should be same for all: Mika Singh on Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case
Judge hearing Salman Khan's bail plea in blackbuck poaching transferred


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| IPL 2018, MI vs CSK: Paltans lose Ewin Lewis and Rohit Sharma early on

The two franchises boast one of the strongest squads and would ensure to start their campaign with a bang. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018: More rounder toe, more curve, lighter wood; story of MS Dhoni’s new bats

For IPL matches, he (MS Dhoni) needs more curve on the bats and more round toe. Normally for India games, he uses different bats,” said Vikram Thakur (extreme right), Export Manager of Spartan Sports India. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

2018 IPL Opening Ceremony: Bollywood superstars dazzle audience at Wankhede

All the eight teams will be battling out for next two months to gain th trophy. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here are 6 signs you are dating a narcissist

If you're dating someone extremely self-absorbed, your date night conversation will most likely revolve around his or her achievements, success and interests.
 

Afghan schoolgirl finds ‘sweet opportunity’ in beekeeping

Frozan is now in her final year of school and would like to study economics and grow her business, goals that may now be possible for her and her three siblings thanks to her income stream. (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational)
 

Microsoft will invest $5 billion in IoT over the next 4 years globally

Microsoft in India claims that it is committed to helping everyone in bringing their digital transformation vision to life across every industry. (Photo: Microsoft)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

I do not make an effort to promote myself as brand, says Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari during one of her movie promotions. (Photo: File)

Watch: Parineeti Chopra takes the Behka drop challenge, passes it to Ranveer Singh

A screenshot of Parineeti Chopra from the video.

Varun Dhawan got hit by love strongly during October shoot

Varun Dhawan is reportedly in a steady relationship with Natasha Dalal. (Photo: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan stalls Rakesh Sharma biopic for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama?

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali had last worked in 'Devdas' in 2002. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham