search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  While the weather forecast had indicated the chances of rain, the raingods had no surprise in store on Sunday morning. (Photo: AP) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 1st Test Day 3: Rain washes out 1st session at Newlands
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Akshay Kumar's PadMan to release as per schedule, likely to clash with Padmavati

PTI
Published Jan 7, 2018, 2:35 pm IST
Updated Jan 7, 2018, 4:15 pm IST
January 25 is most likely to see the clash between two big Bollywood releases - 'PadMan' and 'Padmavati'.
'Padman' vs 'Padmavati'.
 'Padman' vs 'Padmavati'.

Mumbai: The makers of 'PadMan' have said the film's January 25 release date will not change amid speculation that Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed 'Padmavati' may hit theatres the same day.

B-town is abuzz that 'Padmavati', which has been making headlines due to its plot line, is set to release on January 25 - the same day as the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'PadMan'.

 

The producers of the film, however, said they have no clue about "Padmavati" release or the possible box-office clash between the two films.

"I am clueless what is happening... with clash. I have no idea about it. Even we have heard about it. All we know is 'Padman' is releasing on January 25. Akshay announced it officially.

"'Padmavati' is a very important film. It's a beautiful film and it should release soon. I am also looking forward to see it. It depends on Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions to decide on the date," Prerna Arora, one of the producers of 'Padman', told PTI.

Asked if the makers will push the release date of 'Padman' to avoid any potential box-office clash with the big -budget period drama, Prerna said, "We are coming on January 25."

Sources close to the team of 'Padman' said no one from the team of 'Padmavati' has had any talks about the possible clash.

Some reports even suggest that 'Padmavati' might come out on February 9.

Anushka Sharma's next home production venture 'Pari' and director Luv Ranjan's 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', starring Kartik Aaryan, are slated to release on February 9.

"I see no sense in clashing with a big film like 'Padmavati' and harming the best release my film can get. If 'Padmavati' comes on February 9 I will change the release date of my film," Luv Ranjan told PTI.

"We are coming on February 9, we are waiting for official announcement on 'Padmavati' release date, so till then we cannot comment," said Prerna.

Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions remained unavailable for comment regarding the speculation over the release date of 'Padmavati'.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit cinema houses on December 1, features Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

Recently, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) decided to give the film a U/A certification along with some modifications and suggested change of the film's title to 'Padmavat'.

Tags: padman movie, padmavati movie
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stalker makes 20 phone calls, threatens to kidnap Tendulkar's daughter Sara, arrested

Sara Tendulkar had registered a complaint against the man identified as Debkumar Maity at Bandra police station. (Photo: PTI)
 

Democracy needed me: Indian-American woman to run for US Congress

Ms Miller, 53, is currently a member of the Maryland House of Delegates for which she first elected in 2010. (Photo: Facebook/ @ArunaMillerForCongress)
 

Pujara hails ‘outstanding’ Hardik, says India can chase 350-run target at Newlands

Hardik Pandya's 93 and 2/17 has given India some toehold despite a 142-run lead currently enjoyed by the home team. (Photo: AFP)
 

Barcelona shell out 160 million euros to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool

Barcelona had tried to sign Philippe Coutinho in the summer, but his departure is a blow to Liverpool as the playmaker has just returned to top form after an injury-hit start to the season. (Photo: AP)
 

After retaining MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings name Michael Hussey as batting coach

After retaining MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings have brought yet another former CSK member on board by appointing Michael Hussey as team’s batting coach. (Photo:PTI)
 

Here’s what gets you more swipes on Tinder

Results discovered that including a sport in your bio could double your chances of receiving matches, especially if you’re a man. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Confirmed! It's Yami Gautam opposite Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Video: Race 3 is produced by Salman Khan and has a Dhoom connect

A screenshot from the video on 'Race 3' sets.

Zero: Katrina Kaif reveals interesting details, says Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t part of it

Screenshot of SRK from 'Zero' title announcement video.

'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington thrown out of a bar in New York

Kit Harington.

Alia Bhatt switches her ‘favourite actor’ tag from Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh

Alia with Ranbir, Alia and Ranveer, in a photoshoot.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham