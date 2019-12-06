Entertainment Bollywood 06 Dec 2019 Nagarjuna to Rakul P ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Nagarjuna to Rakul Preet, celebs on encounter of all 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 6, 2019, 9:45 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 9:58 am IST
On Friday morning, Cyberabad police killed all the 4 accused of Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder in an encounter.
Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: On Friday morning, Cyberabad police killed all the 4 accused of Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder in an encounter. The Cyberabad police said, "all four accused in Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder case were killed in an encounter at 3:30 am on Friday."

According to officials, the accused were taken to the crime scene to recreate the incident, when they reportedly tried to escape. Officers had to open fire, the police said. The men were rushed to a nearby hospital but they succumbed to bullet injuries.

 

The men, identified as Mohammed (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20), were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

Ever since the news came out, many people started expressing their happiness on social media as justice has been served to the victim and her family. Apart from commoners, celebrities too reacted on the encounter and appreciated police quick action.

Have a look:

 

 

 

 

 

The father of the veterinarian is extremely happy. He said, “It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and the government for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now.”

...
Tags: hyderabad rape and murder case, telangana crime, encounter, telangana rape and murder case, crime, crime against women, gang rape, murder, nagarjuna akkineni, rakul preet singh, allu arjun, celebrity reaction
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Kolkata actress files complaint against youths for harassing her. (Representational image)

Kolkata actress files complaint against youths for harassing her; details inside

Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor to be seen opposite Juhi Chawla in 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

A varied lineup of artists will perform this year, including Squarepusher, for the first time in India, with an immersive audio-visual experience. Tom Jenkinson is a self taught 'tech wizard', who brings music together with his cinematic vision. Acid Pauli will give his debut performance of German, ethno-centric electronic music.

Earth Songs: India's greenest music fest is here

This year, as they celebrate Veenapani in the fifth year since her passing, Adishakti comes to Bengaluru with two productions - Ganapati and Brhannala. In Brhannala, the story of Arjuna, perhaps the pre-eminent hero of the Mahabharata.

Brhannala, exploring the feminine side



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Kolkata actress files complaint against youths for harassing her; details inside

Kolkata actress files complaint against youths for harassing her. (Representational image)

Rishi Kapoor to be seen opposite Juhi Chawla in 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. (Photo: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan-Bhumi Pednekar to team up

Bhumi Pednekar

No Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Kumar colab

Shah Rukh Khan

Taking Salman Khan literally

Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham