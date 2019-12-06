Entertainment Bollywood 06 Dec 2019 Kolkata actress file ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Kolkata actress files complaint against youths for harassing her; details inside

PTI
Published Dec 6, 2019, 8:56 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 8:58 am IST
A film actress on Thursday lodged a police complaint against a group of unidentified youths for harassing her last night.
Kolkata actress files complaint against youths for harassing her. (Representational image)
 Kolkata actress files complaint against youths for harassing her. (Representational image)

Kolkata: A film actress on Thursday lodged a police complaint against a group of unidentified youths for harassing her last night in Salt Lake area in the northern fringes of the city, police said.

The accused are yet to be arrested. In her complaint lodged at Bidhan Nagar (North) police station, the actress said she was harassed by a group of car-borne youths last night while returning home in Salt Lake. The miscreants followed her in their car from Ultadanga crossing, she said, adding they later overtook her car.

 

She said the youths sitting inside the car made vulgar comments and inappropriate gestures at her, while overtaking her car, the police said. At this the actress took down pictures of the car and noted its registration number and lodged her complaint with the police on Thursday morning. The Bidhannagar police commissionaire said it has lodged a case and is probing it.

...
Tags: harassment, kolkata, kolkata actress, salt lake, bidhannagar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. (Photo: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor to be seen opposite Juhi Chawla in 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

A varied lineup of artists will perform this year, including Squarepusher, for the first time in India, with an immersive audio-visual experience. Tom Jenkinson is a self taught 'tech wizard', who brings music together with his cinematic vision. Acid Pauli will give his debut performance of German, ethno-centric electronic music.

Earth Songs: India's greenest music fest is here

This year, as they celebrate Veenapani in the fifth year since her passing, Adishakti comes to Bengaluru with two productions - Ganapati and Brhannala. In Brhannala, the story of Arjuna, perhaps the pre-eminent hero of the Mahabharata.

Brhannala, exploring the feminine side

In the backdrop of singing and a guitarist, two dancers will swirl and move in the circle in a way that will encourage children to participate in the performance.

Dance by Chance



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor to be seen opposite Juhi Chawla in 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. (Photo: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan-Bhumi Pednekar to team up

Bhumi Pednekar

No Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Kumar colab

Shah Rukh Khan

Taking Salman Khan literally

Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva

Janhvi Kapoor’s fan-love

Janhvi Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham