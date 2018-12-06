search on deccanchronicle.com
Priyanka Chopra reacts on a bizarre article that called her ‘global scam artist’

Published Dec 6, 2018, 11:15 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2018, 11:23 am IST
The website, a part of New York magazine, deleted the article the next morning with an apology.
 Priyanka Chopra.

Mumbai: A recent article in New York Times’ The Cut, has drawn widespread flak for its take on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship. The website published a bizarre article with the headline “Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Love for Real?”. After much criticism, The Cut has now deleted the controversial article.

According to the report in Hindustan Times, Priyanka has responded to the article saying she did not want to react to such “random things”. She told the daily, “I don’t even want to react or comment. It’s not even in my stratosphere. I’m in a happy place at this moment. These kind of random things can’t disturb it.”

The earlier version of the article read, “Priyanka: She is a modern-day scam artist, in my opinion. That’s right: Nicholas Jonas married into a fraudulent relationship against his will this past Saturday, December the 1st, and I’ll tell you why I think so.”

The article also spoke of Priyanka and Nick’s lavish wedding as it read, “Priyanka and Nick are finding ways for their ‘love’ make them money – circumventing the methods used by the celebrities of yore, who stuck to selling their wedding or baby photos to magazines.”

Priyanka's brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner condemned the article.

Taking to Twitter, Joe wrote: “This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next.”

Sophie too wrote: “This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bull**t.”

The website, a part of New York magazine, deleted the article the next morning with an apology.

“Upon further editorial review, we found this story did not meet our standards,” the editorial note now reads. “We’ve removed it and apologize.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a lavish wedding ceremony at the glittering Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur.

