search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India had a forgettable start to their Test series against Australia on Thursday as they finished at 56-4 at lunch on Day 1 of the first Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma dismissed by Nathan Lyon
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas thank PM Narendra Modi for attending wedding reception

PTI
Published Dec 6, 2018, 8:35 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2018, 8:37 am IST
PM Modi was one of the prominent dignitaries at the event which was a close-knit affair with family and close friends.
PM Narendra Modi at Priyanka and Nick's wedding reception in Delhi. (Courtesy: Instagram)
 PM Narendra Modi at Priyanka and Nick's wedding reception in Delhi. (Courtesy: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wishing her a "happy married life".

The prime minister, who attended Priyanka and American singer Nick Jonas' wedding reception on Tuesday, congratulated the couple on Instagram.

 

"Congratulations @priyankachopra and @nickjonas. Wishing you a happy married life," PM Modi wrote while sharing a photograph from the event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations @priyankachopra and @nickjonas. Wishing you a happy married life.

A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on

Priyanka, who got married to Nick last weekend in a lavish twin wedding ceremony in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, appeared for a photo-op at Hotel Taj Palace in the national capital.

PM Modi was one of the prominent dignitaries at the event which was a close-knit affair with family and close friends.

Priyanka took to social media thank the prime minister for his blessings.

Tagging Nick, the 36-year-old actor wrote, "A heartfelt thank you to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for gracing us with your presence. Touched by your kind words and blessings."

Nick also posted a reply on PM Modi's photo on Instagram, saying, "Thank you for gracing us with your presence Prime Minister sir. Your well wishes mean the world."

Similar to the two-part nuptials, the reception was also a fiercely guarded event.

There was tight security around the luxury hotel and since the prime minister attended the event, policemen were also on their toes.

Priyanka and Nick, 26, exchanged wedding vows on December 1 at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in a Catholic ceremony officiated by the groom's father Kevin Jonas Sr. It was followed by an equally grand wedding as per Hindu traditions on December 2.

Congratulations have been pouring in - both from within the fraternity and outside - since the couple first exchanged vows.

...
Tags: priyanka chopra, nick jonas, mr narendra modi


Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra as 'power girl' fought many a career battle on her way to be top
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas tie the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony
Priyanka Chopra faces flak for celebratory firework at her wedding
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas embarking on a new journey


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma dismissed by Nathan Lyon

India had a forgettable start to their Test series against Australia on Thursday as they finished at 56-4 at lunch on Day 1 of the first Test. (Photo: AP)
 

Chemical found in non-stick cookware may reduce size of penis: study

The common class chemicals are called Perfluoroalkyl compounds (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Children born through IVF are at a higher risk of suffering from asthma: study

It may also be caused by the manner of handling and manipulating embryos before implanting them in the womb (Photo: AFP)
 

Sale offer: Jet Airways cuts base fares by up to 30 per cent

Jet Airways has reduced its base fares for both domestic and international travel across.
 

Zero is about romancing life, asserts movie director Aanand L Rai

Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan at Zero trailer launch.
 

Rolls-Royce Cullinan launched in India, will rival Bentley Bentayga

The Cullinan is based on the aluminium space frame architecture, called ‘The Architecture of Luxury’.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan’s second birthday to be a big bash

We don’t know the guest list as of now. But the paparazzi whom we know Taimur loves, will be there in full form, for their ‘Tim’

Female fans upset with Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal

Meet Singaar Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character from Rajnikanth's 'Petta'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Singaar Singh in Rajinikanth’s Petta. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/@Nawazuddin_S)

2.0 BO collection day 6: Rajni, Akshay Kumar's film is super strong on the weekdays

Posters of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's Sci-Fi drama '2.0'.

Kedarnath controversy: Bombay HC to hear plea against Sara Ali Khan starrer tomorrow

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in the screengrabs from Kedarnath trailer. (YouTube/ RSVP movies)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham