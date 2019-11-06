Entertainment Bollywood 06 Nov 2019 Swara Bhasker slamme ...
Swara Bhasker slammed for abusing a 4-year-old child who called her 'Aunty'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 6, 2019, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Nov 6, 2019, 12:52 pm IST
This was revealed after a video that became viral shows Swara using abusive language.
Swara Bhasker.
Mumbai: Swara Bhasker is one Bollywood actor who's known for creating controversies with her political tweets on Twitter. Currently, she is facing criticism on social media for abusing a four-year-old child actor. Apparently, she referred to him as "chu**ya" and "Kameena" on Abish Mathew’s talk show ‘Son Of Abish’.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actor reportedly used the cuss word while shooting with the child artist for an advertisement, during the early days of her career. But she claims that she used the foul-mouthed words in her mind and not in real life. It also feels like she does not have a good equation with kids as she termed them as ‘evil’.

Post the video went viral Twitteratis started taking a dig on her on the microblogging platform for using inappropriate words on child. Since November 5, the hashtag #Swara_aunty has been trending on the hotlist of topics.

The above tweets clearly show that Swara's comments on the child were not taken in a humorous way by the Twitteratis. It was portrayed as vulgarity.

According to The International Business Times, Legal Rights Protection Forum, a particular NGO issued a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, as they wanted stern action to be taken against the actor.

