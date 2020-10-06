The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  MI VS RR Match 20, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live: MI 88/3, Overs 9.3, MI VS RAJ Match 20, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Entertainment Bollywood 06 Oct 2020 Abetment to suicide ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Abetment to suicide not ruled out in Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 6, 2020, 3:03 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2020, 3:03 pm IST
The AIIMS had earlier confirmed on September 29 that there was no trace of poisoning in Rajput’s body, ruling out murder
Pic courtesy: Sushant Insta profile
 Pic courtesy: Sushant Insta profile

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said it has not ruled out abetment to suicide and all aspects of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death are being probed in light of the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) report ruling out foul play in his death. The AIIMS report has ruled out murder countering the claims of the actor’s family. The Mumbai police have meanwhile stated their stand is vindicated and the conclusions were all as per the findings of the probe conducted by the Bandra police station.

The AIIMS had earlier confirmed on September 29 that there was no trace of poisoning in Rajput’s body, ruling out murder. The final report was issued by the AIIMS in which they confirmed that the no foul play in his death. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will conduct their probe in the drugs angle and money laundering respectively.

 

“The foul play has been ruled out so the next angle to be probed is abetment to suicide. Each allegation that also attracted section in the case will be probed individually,” said an officer privy to the probe.

The AIIMS conducted an independent probe in the suicide and the findings of the Cooper Hospital who conducted the autopsy on the deceased actor were also referred to. The medical investigation also did not hint towards any lapses on the part of the Cooper Hospital as was alleged earlier.

The reports were received by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is the primary probe agency in the suicide. The CBI took over the abetment to suicide and cheating case filed by the Patna police based on a complaint of Rajput’s father.

 

The NCB has grilled actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh along with manager Karishma Prakash in connection with the drugs angle in the case and the ED are scanning the bank and other financial records of the deceased actor and the accused persons.

...
Tags: sushant singh rajput case, cbi probe
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Pic courtesy: Kajal Aggarwal instagram handle

Kajal Aggarwal is taken! Actress to marry entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30

Nawazuddin Sheikh (left) and Aakshath Das play the lead roles in Sudhir Mishra's film Serious Men.

'Serious Men' review: Ancient prejudice posing as a post-liberal narrative

Anurag Kashyap

Women power for powerful men?

As more famous names from the B-town surface in the case, fans are now beginning to fume

Is Bollywod losing brand value?



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Live: MI 88/3, Overs 9.3, MI VS RAJ Match 20, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS RR Match 20, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Delhi Capitals best Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs, climb back to top spot

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking up the big wicket of Virat Kohli. (File Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs DEL Match 19, Delhi Capitals win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS DC Match 19, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Marcus Stoinis, Prithvi Shaw power Delhi to 196/4 against Bangalore

Marcus Stoinis (right) and Rishabh Pant (37) immediately stitched up an 89-run partnership. (Photo | iplt20.com)
 

Delhi Capitals’ leg spinner Amit Mishra out of IPL after finger injury

The 37-year-old, who last played for India in a Twenty20 match against England in February 2017, has been one of the top performers in league cricket. (Photo | PTI)
 

Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis lead Chennai to 10-wicket win

Watson (83 off 53 balls) hit his first half-century of the season and together with Du Plessis, who smashed 87 of 53 balls, led Chennai past Punjab’s 178 for four. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Akshay Kumar minting money

Akshay Kumar

I do not consume drugs: Karan Johar lashes out at 'malicious' news reports

Karan Johar

Sena targets Akshay Kumar for silence on Kangana row

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut meets governor of Maharashtra and Goa Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday. — PTI photo

NCB may question Deepika Padukone over drug chats with manager

Deepika Padukone (PTI photo)

You are not Maharashtra: Kangana hits back at Raut for calling her ‘haramkhor’

Kangana Ranaut (Pic courtesy: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham