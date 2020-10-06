Abetment to suicide not ruled out in Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said it has not ruled out abetment to suicide and all aspects of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death are being probed in light of the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) report ruling out foul play in his death. The AIIMS report has ruled out murder countering the claims of the actor’s family. The Mumbai police have meanwhile stated their stand is vindicated and the conclusions were all as per the findings of the probe conducted by the Bandra police station.

The AIIMS had earlier confirmed on September 29 that there was no trace of poisoning in Rajput’s body, ruling out murder. The final report was issued by the AIIMS in which they confirmed that the no foul play in his death. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will conduct their probe in the drugs angle and money laundering respectively.

“The foul play has been ruled out so the next angle to be probed is abetment to suicide. Each allegation that also attracted section in the case will be probed individually,” said an officer privy to the probe.

The AIIMS conducted an independent probe in the suicide and the findings of the Cooper Hospital who conducted the autopsy on the deceased actor were also referred to. The medical investigation also did not hint towards any lapses on the part of the Cooper Hospital as was alleged earlier.

The reports were received by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is the primary probe agency in the suicide. The CBI took over the abetment to suicide and cheating case filed by the Patna police based on a complaint of Rajput’s father.

The NCB has grilled actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh along with manager Karishma Prakash in connection with the drugs angle in the case and the ED are scanning the bank and other financial records of the deceased actor and the accused persons.