Shahid and Mira welcome second child, ‘big sister’ Misha gets brother to play with

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2018, 8:34 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2018, 8:39 am IST
Mira, who was admitted at Hinduja Hospital in suburban Mumbai, delivered a baby boy, sources said.
  Shahid and Mira Kapoor had shared picture of daughter Misha as ‘big sister’ to announce news that they’re expecting second time.

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Wednesday.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor has the cutest way to announce that he’s ready for second child

 

Mira, who was admitted at the Hinduja Hospital in suburban Mumbai, delivered a baby boy, sources said.

The couple got married in 2015 and they have a two-year-old daughter, Misha, who recently celebrated her second birthday.

Also read:  Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' that releases on September 21.

