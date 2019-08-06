Entertainment Bollywood 06 Aug 2019 Akshay Kumar to do f ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Akshay Kumar to do film based on NSA Ajit Doval's life? Find out

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 6, 2019, 4:38 pm IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 4:57 pm IST
Earlier, Paresh Rawal played the role of Govind Bharadwaj, which was based on Ajit Doval in URI.
Akshay Kumar.
 Akshay Kumar.

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar, who is now considered as an unofficial flag-bearer of patriotic films, will be seen in playing National Security Advisor aka NSA to PM Narendra Modi, Ajit Doval in Neeraj Pandey's next.

As per Mumbai Mirror report, the actor-director duo will be reuniting together after Baby. A source close to the tabloid said that the film will revolve around the life and career highlights of the NSA, Ajit Doval. The work on the script is still underway.

 

The source told Mumbai Mirror, "Neeraj will first make Chanakya with Ajay Devgn, which was announced a few months ago. Akshay also has to complete prior commitments. The team wants to lock the script before making an official announcement."

Earlier, in Vicky Kaushal starrer URI: The Surgical Strike, Paresh Rawal played the role of Govind Bharadwaj, which was based on Ajit Doval.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his upcoming Mission Mangal, which also stars, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi. The actor will also be seen in Housefull 4, Bachchan Pandey and Kanchana's Hindi remake.

...
Tags: akshay kumar, ajit doval, nsa, national security advisor, neeraj pandey, mission mangal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty on Tuesday started shooting for his debut film, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit

Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's 'RX100' remake goes on floors in Mumbai

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan.

Here's what Hrithik Roshan has to say on his equation with ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Shah Rukh Khan.

Inside pics and details of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat will leave you amazed; read

Angelina Jolie.

'Wicked women' are just women who are tired of injustice, abuse, says Angelina Jolie



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's 'RX100' remake goes on floors in Mumbai

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty on Tuesday started shooting for his debut film, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit "RX100".
 

Keep these 5 things in mind while filing Income Tax Return

E-Filing Income Tax Return for AY 2019-20: Individuals and entities, having any income on which there was any TDS or an annual income of over Rs 2.5 lakh, have to file Income Tax Return.
 

UP government to plant 22 crore saplings on August Kranti Diwas

'On August 9, the Kranti Diwas', the state is going to make a record by planting 22 crore saplings to make the earth greener,' Singh told reporters while briefing them about the Cabinet decisions.
 

Apple-branded credit card rolls out to some on Tuesday

The card is available only in the US.
 

NGO rescues stray dogs after fire brigade refuses help

The dogs had somehow got stuck on the marshy land after the area became flooded because of the heavy rain. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Inside pics and details of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat will leave you amazed; read

Shah Rukh Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's 'RX100' remake goes on floors in Mumbai

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty on Tuesday started shooting for his debut film, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit

Here's what Hrithik Roshan has to say on his equation with ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan.

Inside pics and details of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat will leave you amazed; read

Shah Rukh Khan.

If anyone could achieve this impossible feat that is Mr Modi: Kangana on Article 370

Kangana Ranaut.

25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Madhuri Dixit gets nostalgic

Madhuri Dixit-Nene.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham