Entertainment Bollywood 06 Aug 2019 25 Years of Hum Aapk ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Madhuri Dixit gets nostalgic

ANI
Published Aug 6, 2019, 10:14 am IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 10:16 am IST
The cult classic wasn't a mere film but a rich source of inspiration for people of all age groups.
Madhuri Dixit-Nene.
 Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

New Delhi: It has been 25 years since Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' hit the big screens. And the film still manages to bring a smile on our faces. The cult classic wasn't a mere film but a rich source of inspiration for people of all age groups. It also brought about a revolution in Indian weddings in the 90s.

As the film completed a milestone today, Madhuri took a walk down the memory lane and shared a special video in which she can be seen recreating her famous "Uh-hu, Uh-hu" moment.

 

She shared the short clip celebrating 25 years of the film on her Twitter handle and captioned it as, "Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart."

Madhuri celebrating the occasion in her own inimitable style by placing 'the jootis' and Tuffy's look-alike stuffed toy along with the puja thali on the table definitely makes us nostalgic and we still can't get over Nisha teasing Prem with her Uh-hu moments!

The 'Kalank' actor also posted a video taking the Gulel challenge and nominated Salman, Renuka Shahane, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Sonakshi Sinha to take it up. Apart from Madhuri, Renuka Shahane, who played Mohnish Bahl's wife in the film, thanked Rajshri Films' Sooraj Barjatya for giving her a "once-in-a-lifetime role".

She took to Twitter and wrote, "Gratitude to Sooraj Barjatya and Rajshri Films for giving me a once in a lifetime role in a once in a lifetime film. Thank you to the ever-increasing audience of cinema-goers for showering their love and blessings on this big-hearted family film. #25YearsofHAHK"

Anupam Kher, who played the role of Madhuri and Renuka's father in the film, was cast opposite Reema Lagoo in the movie. He took to Twitter to congratulate Barjatya and the star cast, while also adding that the film changed the concept of marriages in India.

"Congratulations to #SoorajBarjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic #HumAapKeHainKoun for completing 25years. The film apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever," Anupam wrote.

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' was a modern take on the 1982 film 'Nadiya Ke Paar'. It was the first Indian film to gross Rs 100 crore at the box office. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' won 13 Filmfare Awards, which included those for Best Film, Best Director and Best Actress. The blockbuster became a turning point in Madhuri and Salman's careers.

Madhuri, who played the role of Nisha in the 1994 Sooraj Barjatya-directorial, was romantically paired opposite Salman's character (Prem). Madhuri played Renuka's younger sister in the film.

The cult classic also featured Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath and Bindu among others.

...
Tags: madhuri dixit nene, madhuri dixit, hum aapke hain koun, 25 years of hum aapke hain koun, salman khan, rajshri productions
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Hardeepak Singh.

Here's how Hardeepak Singh is a pillar for a lot of Pollywood superstars

Iwinosa Kevin Osazee.

Know about fitness freak and influencer Iwinosa Kevin Osazee

Britney Spears spent Sunday afternoon at Disneyland with her two sons — 13-year-old Sean and 12-year-old Jayden.

Britney Spears bonds with her boys

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

Change of status for Joshua Jackson!



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Renault Duster gets new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine; will it come to india?

New engine joins the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit on offer in Europe.
 

Sensational Apple leak confirms depressing new iPhone

The 2021 iPhone will not just continue to utilize Face ID, but will also bring back the fan-favourite Touch ID.
 

Video: Brazilian gang leader tries to escape jail dressed as his 19-year-old daughter

They also released a video in which da Silva can be seen removing the mask and some of the clothes, and saying his full name. (Representational Image)
 

Know about fitness freak and influencer Iwinosa Kevin Osazee

Iwinosa Kevin Osazee.
 

Small airplane lands on busy highway; halts before red light as police dashcam rolls

A small plane was landed on a busy stretch of road in Washington on Thursday, shocking commuters. (Photo: AP/ video screengrab)
 

Surat school created special human chain to celebrate abrogation of Article 370

In a unique way to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370, students of Swaminarayan Gurukul School in Surat on Monday created a human chain. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Modi-Amit Shah praised for scrapping Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sonakshi Sinha apologises for insensitive comment

Sonakshi Sinha

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s me-time

Sushant Singh Rajput

Taapsee Pannu hopeful about #MeToo

Taapsee Pannu

Deepika Padukone differs with Salman Khan on depression

She says, “The word that best describes my experience of depression is struggle. Every second was a struggle. I felt exhausted the whole time.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham