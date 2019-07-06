Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 06 Jul 2019 Kangana Ranaut' ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams Deepika Padukone; read tweet

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 6, 2019, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 1:05 pm IST
After slamming Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has now targeted Deepika Padukone.
Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: After slamming Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has now targeted Deepika Padukone. Apparently, Deepika's mental health foundation, Live Laugh Love shared a celebratory dance video on Twitter.

The foundation tweeted, "The first time @deepikapadukone spoke publicly about her experience with depression was on national television. The video has hit 1 Million views on our YouTube channel!”

 

In the tweet, Deepika can be seen dancing with the foundations' chairperson Anna Chandy. However, Rangoli slammed the organisation as well as 'Padmaavat' actor on Twitter.

She tweeted, "Yeh kya ho raha hai? Yeh depression hota hai, yeh woh log hain jinko word Mental se problem thi, magar depression vidoes pe baration ki tarah nach rahe hain, kya ghatiya wahiyat tarika hai depression ke naam pe publicity lene ka .."

Earlier, the foundation had objected Kangana's upcoming film's title which is now changed to Judgementall Hai Kya. TLLLF had tweeted, "It is time we put an end to the use of words, imagery and/or the portrayal of persons with mental illness in a way that reinforces stereotypes. Many millions who suffer with mental illness in India already face tremendous stigma. Therefore,it is extremely important to be responsible and sensitive towards the needs of those suffering.”

In response to this tweet, Rangoli wrote, "Dear TLLLF, Ms. Ranaut who is recipient of three National Awards and one of the driving forces of feminism movement in India through her films like Queen and Manikarnika, is one of the most responsible artistes. To jump the gun and assume the worse is nothing but immature.”

Meanwhile, Judgementall Hai Kya also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The film is releasing on July 26, 2019.

...
