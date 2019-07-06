Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment, Bollywood

Alia Bhatt speaks on her YouTube channel, all set to sing again

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published Jul 6, 2019, 12:07 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 7:23 am IST
With the jump into the the YouTube channel, Alia also has the urge to croon again on screen.
Alia Bhatt
 Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt  loves to explore new avenues  constantly. She now  has her own YouTube channel.

Barely able to  control her excitement the youngest diva of Bollywood says , “YouTube is just a new world for me. Nothing to do with music. You’ll just see a very personal side to me on YouTube. Doing important things, random things, fun things. And a little more raw… without the Instagram filter, because life has no filter,” Alia laughs heartily.

 

 With the  jump into  the the YouTube channel, Alia also has the urge to croon again on screen. Her singing in Imtiaz Ali’s Highway was  highly appreciated . “And I will sing soon. Don’t want to reveal where and when yet. But I’m working on it. I love to sing. To myself, to people in a studio. But I sing only out of love  of singing. I wish I had the skills to take it on more seriously. But I don’t so will just see where it takes me.”

And who is Alia’s favourite playback voice?

“They are all fantastic. I am no one to choose just one,” she replies, Alia is  now getting ready to shoot for  Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah. “I am marking the days on my mental calender. Can’t wait to start.”

Tags: alia bhatt, youtube channel


