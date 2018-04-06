search on deccanchronicle.com
Salman Qaidi No 106, breaks down in court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published Apr 6, 2018, 12:37 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2018, 12:37 am IST
Actor gets 5 years, bail hearing today.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court for a hearing in allegations on blackbuck hunting case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Jaipur: Law caught up with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan after 20 years as a court in Rajasthan found him guilty of poaching two blackbucks in 1998 and sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment.  The court acquitted Salman’s four co-accused and actors — Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre. Following the sentencing, tears rolled down Salman’s cheeks and his sisters Alvira and Arpita, who were also present in the court, broke down. 

He was taken into custody by the police inside the court premises after the verdict. The film star, who was taken to Jodhpur jail from court and allotted 106 as prisoner number, has filed a bail application in a sessions court which is likely to hear his plea on Friday. Chief judicial magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri said, “The accused is a popular actor whose deeds are followed by people. Despite this, the accused hunted two blackbucks.”

 

Tags: 1998 blackbuck poaching case, salman khan, saif ali khan


