Entertainment, Bollywood

Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains taken home; fans throng street for last glimpse

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2022, 2:01 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2022, 2:01 pm IST
Mangeshkar (92) died at the hospital in the morning due to multiple organ failure
 Police stand outside the residence of Bollywood playback singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: The mortal remains of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar were taken from Breach Candy Hospital to her residence here on Sunday amid tight security, as a large number of her fans and well-wishers gathered outside the medical facility to catch a final glimpse of the music icon.

Nearly 50 policemen were stationed outside the hospital, which saw a stream of visitors since morning, including politicians - Union minister Nitin Gadkari, NCP president Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray - and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Police had blocked the road outside the hospital to make a clear way from there to her residence 'Prabhu Kunj' on Pedder Road, which is a 2-minute drive from the medical facility.

The ambulance carrying Mangeshkar's mortal remains was escorted by a convoy of more than 10 cars, including that of Tendulkar and Thackeray.

 

As the convoy left the hospital, fans of the singer thronged to catch a last glimpse of her, some even stumbling on barricades that were placed to ensure security and a clear passage.

The singer's funeral will be held will state honours later in the day.

