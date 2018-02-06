Salman tweets, ‘Mujhey ladki mil gayi’; we know what you are thinking!

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s marriage has been a hot topic since ages. The actor has openly confessed his love for kids, but marriage has not exactly crossed his mind or dropped off his tongue.

But now Salman took to Twitter and wrote a cryptic message. “Mujhe ladki mil gayi,” tweeted the superstar. Here’s his tweet:

Mujhe ladki mil gayi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018

On this, his fans started pouring in congratulatory messages (because obviously all of us thought that finally Salman will get married), but the actor, after some time, confirmed that the search for girl was for his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. No, no. Aayush isn't leaving Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma for another girl, but this girl is going to make her Bollywood debut with Aayush in 'Loveratri'. Salman tweeted, “Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na”. Here it is:

Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na pic.twitter.com/uetTpUKRdi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018

Warina, it looks like, is a graduate from New York Film Academy, and has been a part of Cabdury Dairy Milk Silk's advertisement. Here's her video:

Coming to relationships, Salman is reportedly dating Iulia Vantur, who was last seen in a music video with Maniesh Paul, which also reportedly got a headstart thanks to Salman Khan's recommendation.