Entertainment Bollywood 05 Dec 2019 I am flattered: Hrit ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

I am flattered: Hrithik Roshan on becoming the sexiest man of the decade

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 5, 2019, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2019, 12:59 pm IST
The annual list, which is based on votes from fans around the world.
Hrithik Roshan.
 Hrithik Roshan.

Mumbai: Millennial Superstar Hrithik Roshan has scored a dynamite double by being named as the sexiest Asian man in the world for 2019 and of the last decade. Topping the 16th edition of the world-famous list published annually by UK based Eastern Eye newspaper and being named hottest of the last 10 years rounds off a dream 2019 for the talented actor, which included an acclaimed performance in hit film Super 30 and headlining Bollywood’s biggest grossing movie of 2019, War.

The annual list, which is based on votes from fans around the world, the heat generated on social networking sites, positive impact and media attention, once again generated massive global interest. Millions from around the world voted and helped the list trend on Twitter in India, Pakistan and worldwide simultaneously.

 

“I would like to thank everyone who feels so and has voted for me. I am flattered but I also know that it is not an achievement. Just a person's looks are not relevant in the larger scheme of things. I don't judge people by the way they look. Similarly, I don't judge myself either by the way I look. What is attractive in a person is his/her story, journey and the way that person has dealt with situations in his/her own life. Looking a certain way for my characters is just a part of my job, which takes a lot of effort and hard work,” shared Hrithik Roshan.

The Award-winning Entertainment editor of the international daily, Asjad Nazir founded the list and annually compiles it, was full of praise for Hrithik Roshan, he describes him as the most talented star in Bollywood. “Hrithik is the most voted for the star since the list was founded 16 years ago and consistently shown there is more to him than the Greek God looks, and physique. That was perfectly illustrated in 2019 with two contrasting Bollywood blockbusters, his humility, being a devoted family man and the way he promoted wellbeing. When history is written he will be seen as the sexiest and most talented star of this generation,” said Asjad Nazir.

...
Tags: hrithik roshan, sexiest asian man in the world, sexiest actor, sexiest man of the decade, war, hrithik roshan body, hrithik roshan movies
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Rani Mukerji.

Women form the backbone of our society: 'Mardaani 2' actor Rani Mukerji

Aamir Khan.

'May the film achieve all the success it deserves': Aamir Khan wishes team 'Panipat'

Amitabh Bachchan.

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude to well wishers in Manali

Mammootty.

Everybody is concerned: Mammootty on Telangana rape-murder case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Women form the backbone of our society: 'Mardaani 2' actor Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji.

'May the film achieve all the success it deserves': Aamir Khan wishes team 'Panipat'

Aamir Khan.

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude to well wishers in Manali

Amitabh Bachchan.

I have been living with depression since I was 12: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen

Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

Creating Prithviraj Chauhan with prosthetics

Akshay Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham